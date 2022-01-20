Two Top 10 players were eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, as rising teen Clara Tauson upended No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit, and dangerous veteran Alizé Cornet bested No.3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza.

The two biggest upsets of the 2022 Australian Open thus far occurred early Thursday, as Clara Tauson of Denmark took out No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, and France's Alizé Cornet eliminated No.3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain.

Another upset by Alizé: Cornet, playing in her 63rd Grand Slam tournament and 17th Australian Open, breezed past 2020 Australian Open runner-up Muguruza 6-3, 6-3 to reach the third round in Melbourne for the sixth time in her career.

It is the 10th win over a Top 5 player for former World No.11 Cornet in the 31-year-old's career, and her first since she beat then-No.4 Sofia Kenin at the Western & Southern Open a year-and-a-half ago.

It also continues a pattern of success for Cornet against Muguruza, as the Frenchwoman takes a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head. Cornet lost their first two meetings but has now won their last three, including last year on the grass in Berlin.

Cornet: “Playing a whole year, playing 100%, trying to beat this record of consecutive play in a Grand Slam. After that I think it will be a good time for me to retire.”



"I gave so much to this game and to this tennis life. I feel I'm pretty much ready for the next chapter." — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 20, 2022

Cornet not closing the door another season but currently sits at 60 consecutive Slam main draw appearances, the active record.



The all-time record is 62, held by Ai Sugiyama. Cornet is on track to break the record at the US Open. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 20, 2022

Cornet speaks: "It was a very good match, very right tactically from the beginning till the end," Cornet said afterwards. "It's been awhile [since I] beat a Top 5 player in a slam, so it's a really good feeling.



"I really enjoyed it today, which doesn't mean I will enjoy it tomorrow! That's why when the fun is here, you have to take it. You never know how you're going to apprehend, feel the next match."

Stat corner: Thursday's match in Melbourne was a pristine display by Cornet, who never faced a break point in the 87-minute affair. Cornet won 83 percent of her first-service points to ease through all of her deliveries.

By contrast, reigning Akron WTA Finals champion Muguruza was unglued by miscues. Cornet and Muguruza had a matching winner total, with 17 apiece, but Cornet had only 16 unforced errors while Muguruza had over double that, with 33.

Match moments: Cornet got off to a flying start, holding 0-40 leads in each of Muguruza's first two service games. Muguruza was able to wriggle out of the second instance to hold, but she was still down a break as the Frenchwoman carved her way to the lead.

Cornet, who had already collected three Top 10 wins at Grand Slam events in her career, remained unbothered as Muguruza saved two set points at 5-2. Cornet calmly served out the opening frame in the next game to grab the one-set advantage.

At 2-2 in the second set, Cornet fired a wicked passing shot winner to earn the first break of the second set, and that would be all the unseeded player needed. Cornet broke Muguruza at love in the final game of the match for good measure, closing out the upset.

First Top 10 win 💥



🇩🇰 Clara Tauson upsets the No.6 seed Kontaveit in commanding fashion, 6-2, 6-4!#AO2022 pic.twitter.com/AQl1Y8ONSl — wta (@WTA) January 20, 2022

Concurrently, Tauson upended Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career.

Read more: Getting to know Clara Tauson

Fast facts: The rising 19-year-old, currently ranked at a career-high World No.39, needed just an hour and 19 minutes to claim her first Top 10 win, in only her second match against Top 10 opposition.

Former No.1 junior Tauson continues her rapid rise into the upper echelon of the women's game. The Dane started 2021 outside the Top 100 but picked up her first two WTA singles titles last year, in Lyon and Luxembourg.

For 2020 Australian Open quarterfinalist Kontaveit, the loss quells her own incredible rise, where she won 28 of her last 32 matches in 2021 to crack the Top 10.

Words from the winner: "I think everything was working," Tauson said with a smile in her post-match press conference. "I felt really comfortable on court. It was a nice court to play on. The weather was really good today. I just felt really good out there. Just went for everything and it worked today.

"It's the first time I'm in the third round of a Slam. Playing a player like her to reach it, it's a really big achievement for me. Obviously it was one of the things I really wanted to do, to beat the good players in the bigger tournaments.

"Doing it in a Slam is a really great feeling. It's just a lot of hard work that I've put into it. That it's here already in one of the first tournaments of the year is a really nice feeling. But I still have some work to do. I cannot be too happy with the win today, but I am really happy."



The future is NOW 🙌



19-year-old 🇩🇰 Clara Tauson upsets No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit 6-2 6-4.#AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/Z7sy8NWZ8j — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2022

By the numbers: In a bruising battle between two powerful players, it was Tauson who played the much tidier match. The hard-hitting teen fired 20 winners to 13 unforced errors, while Kontaveit's 15 winners were overwhelmed by 27 unforced errors.

Tauson was particularly adept on return, winning over half of Kontaveit's service points, including 63 percent when facing the Estonian's second service.

Key plays: Tauson controlled the opening set from start to finish. The Dane broke Kontaveit in the first game of the match, then used heavy service returns to break the seeded star easily for a 5-2 lead. A backhand winner by Tauson closed out a love hold to seal the set.

Kontaveit crept closer in the second set as the pair twice exchanged breaks to reach 4-4. But there, Tauson converted her third break point of that game after a wide forehand by Kontaveit, moving ahead by a break for the third time in the set.

Serving for the match, Tauson belied no nerves as she quickly romped to triple match point. A final forehand miscue by Kontaveit ended the clash, and Tauson had earned her career-best win by ranking.

Next up for the Dane: Tauson will continue to be tested as she will meet No.27 seed Danielle Collins of the United States in the third round. Collins beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-4, 6-3 in their second-round clash on Thursday.

Collins's breakthrough Grand Slam run came at the 2019 Australian Open, where she stormed to the semifinals, cruising past former champion Angelique Kerber en route.