In her 63rd Grand Slam, Cornet finally reached a quarterfinal with a three-set victory. She'll face No.27 seed Danielle Collins, who came from a set down to defeat No.19 seed Elise Mertens.

The sixth time's the charm: in her 63rd Grand Slam appearance, Alizé Cornet has finally reached a major quarterfinal.

For the fourth time in five career meetings, Cornet defeated Simona Halep, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to achieve the long-awaited feat inside Rod Laver Arena, breaking a winless streak in fourth-round showings at majors that dates back over a decade in the process.

At 19, the Frenchwoman was a point away from the quarterfinals in Melbourne 13 years ago before eventually losing to Dinara Safina, the first of five fourth-round appearances she'd made at majors prior to this fortnight in Melbourne.

Heartbreak wouldn't come twice. Despite losing a set and a break lead against Halep, at one point losing 16 straight points, Cornet won three of the last four games to wrap up her second win against a seed in the first four rounds.

On her 63rd main draw appearance, @alizecornet is into her FIRST Grand Slam quarterfinal. The world No.61 upsets Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4.#AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/PwlBeFTPDA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022

Anything you can do: Cornet frustrated Halep over the course of 2 hours and 33 minutes with her ability to stay in points and draw out extended rallies in the Melbourne afternoon heat. As Halep appeared to wilt physically, the World No.61 seemed well on her way to an easier victory: Cornet broke five times to lead, 6-3, 3-1, and held a point on serve to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Her forehand faltered and Halep got a second wind. Cornet won just one more point from there, and lost 16 straight as Halep won the last five games.

In the decider, though, breaks of serve were at a premium. Cornet swatted the first break point either woman faced in the set away to hold for 3-3, and got the decisive break in the next game after Halep led 30-0.

Other milestones: By reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Cornet has also set a new record for most majors played before reaching one. Tamarine Tanasugarn of Thailand held the prior record, achieving the feat in her 45th at Wimbledon in 2008. Cornet is also the first first Frenchwoman to reach an Australian Open quarterfinal since 2009.

Cornet picked up her 48th career win against Top 20 players against World No.15 Halep, seven of which have come at majors. She's now won her last four against Top 20 players at the sport's biggest tournaments, including an upset of No.3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round.

Collins edges Mertens to reach second Australian Open quarterfinal

Only one of two former Australian Open semifinalists could return to the last eight in 2022, and in a shade under three hours, Danielle Collins showed enough mettle to defeat Elise Mertens and secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 fourth-round victory.

In sweltering conditions inside Rod Laver Arena, it was Collins' aggression and boldness in crucial moments that helped her overcome both Mertens and her own physical struggles. After losing six of seven games to lose the first set from 3-0 up, Collins broke Mertens' serve six further times across the second and third sets.

Three of her 45 winners in the match helped earn Collins the love break that sent the match to a decider, and a backhand winner on the penultimate point set her up for the 2 hour, 51-minute victory.

Loving it Down Under: Collins has played 12 events in her career in Australia and reached the quarterfinals or better seven times. She's done so the hard way at Melbourne Park this year, coming from a set down in each of her last two matches to join compatriots Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula in the last eight.

