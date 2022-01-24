Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova have been clutch. Iga Swiatek? Resilient. WTA Insider crunches the numbers behind the Australian Open quarterfinalists.

The Australian Open quarterfinals are set. As Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Alizé Cornet and Kaia Kanepi ready to battle, WTA Insider has the numbers behind the final eight.

Behind the Numbers: The Quarterfinalists

0: Sets lost by Ashleigh Barty through four rounds, the only quarterfinalist with a clean sheet.

1: Set lost by Madison Keys, Barbora Krejcikova, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek through four rounds.

2: Losses suffered by Iga Swiatek at the Slams against players ranked outside the Top 30 (29-2). She faces No.113 Kaia Kanepi.

2: Years in a row Americans have fielded three quarterfinalists at Melbourne Park. In 2021, Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Serena Williams advanced.

2: Players to defeat Barbora Krejcikova at a Slam since she won 2021 Roland Garros: No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

3: Slam champions remaining in the draw - Ashleigh Barty (2021 Wimbledon, 2019 Roland Garros), Barbora Krejcikova (2021 Roland Garros) and Iga Swiatek (2020 Roland Garros).

3: Seeded players Alizé Cornet defeated to make her first major quarterfinal - No.3 Garbiñe Muguruza, No.14 Simona Halep and No.29 Tamara Zidansek.

4: Players making their first Australian Open quarterfinal - Alizé Cornet, Kaia Kanepi, Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek.

5: Seeds remaining - No.1 Ashleigh Barty, No.4 Barbora Krejcikova, No.7 Iga Swiatek, No.21 Jessica Pegula and No.27 Danielle Collins.

5: Players ranked outside the Top 100 to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals since 2000 - Martina Hingis (2006), Jelena Dokic (2009), Justine Henin (2010), Zhang Shuai (2016) and Kaia Kanepi (2022).

8: Top 10 wins for Jessica Pegula, including her fourth-round win against No.8 Maria Sakkari. All of Pegula's Top 10 wins have come since the start of the 2021 season. She faces No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

11: Wins posted by Madison Keys in 2021. With her victory over Paula Badosa in the fourth round, Keys has already notched 10 wins in 2022. A victory in the quarterfinals would extend her current win streak to a career-best 10 matches.

14: Top 10 wins tallied by Kaia Kanepi in her career. Nine of these have come at the majors. She faces No.9 Iga Swiatek.

44: Years since an Australian woman won the singles title at Melbourne Park - Chris O'Neill (1978). The last time an Australian woman made the singles final was Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

87: Madison Keys' ranking before she won the Adelaide International 250, her lowest ranking since January 2013.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Service Games Won

1. Ashleigh Barty: 97% (31/32)

2. Iga Swiatek: 83% (33/40)

3. Danielle Collins: 82% (40/49)

4. Jessica Pegula: 79% (38/48)

T-5. Barbora Krejcikova: 78% (29/37)

T-5. Madison Keys: 78% (36/46)

Tournament Average: 66%

Ace Leaders

T-1. Madison Keys: 24

T-1. Ashleigh Barty: 24

3. Jessica Pegula: 19

4. Kaia Kanepi: 17

5. Barbora Krejcikova: 15

Serve Speed Leaders

1. Madison Keys: 119.3 MPH

T-2. Danielle Collins: 115 MPH

T-2. Iga Swiatek: 115 MPH

4. Ashleigh Barty: 113.1 MPH

T-5. Kaia Kanepi: 110.6 MPH

T-5. Jessica Pegula: 110.6 MPH

Double Faults

1. Danielle Collins: 20

2. Kaia Kanepi: 19

3. Alizé Cornet: 18

4. Madison Keys: 12

5. Barbora Krejcikova: 11

First-Serve Points Won

1. Ashleigh Barty: 82%

2. Barbora Krejcikova: 76%

3. Danielle Collins: 73%

4. Kaia Kanepi: 72%

5. Madison Keys: 71%

Tournament Average: 64%

Second-Serve Points Won

1. Jessica Pegula: 62%

2. Ashleigh Barty: 58%

3. Danielle Collins: 54%

4. Madison Keys: 53%

5. Kaia Kanepi: 53%

Tournament Average: 46%

Unreturned First Serves

1. Ashleigh Barty: 50%

T-2. Madison Keys: 39%

T-2. Barbora Krejcikova: 39%

4. Kaia Kanepi: 37%

5. Danielle Collins: 34%

Tournament Average: 27%

Unreturned Second Serves

1. Ashleigh Barty: 29%

2. Barbora Krejcikova: 25%

3. Danielle Collins: 24%

4. Madison Keys: 21%

5. Jessica Pegula: 17%

Tournament Average: 18%

Break Points Saved

1. Ashleigh Barty: 91% (10/11)

2. Iga Swiatek: 75% (21/28)

3. Jessica Pegula: 73% (27/37)

4. Danielle Collins: 65% (17/26)

5. Barbora Krejcikova: 65% (15/23)

Tournament Average: 54%

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Return Games Won

T-1. Barbora Krejcikova: 55% (21/38)

T-1. Ashleigh Barty: 55% (17/31)

3. Iga Swiatek: 53% (20/38)

4. Alizé Cornet: 50% (23/46)

5. Kaia Kanepi: 43% (20/46)

Tournament Average: 34%

Returns In

1. Alizé Cornet: 89%

2. Ashleigh Barty: 81%

3. Iga Swiatek: 80%

T-4. Kaia Kanepi: 78%

T-4. Barbora Krejcikova: 78%

T-4. Madison Keys: 78%

Tournament Average: 76%

Return Winners

1. Madison Keys: 20

2. Danielle Collins: 19

T-3. Barbora Krejcikova: 12

T-3. Kaia Kanepi: 12

5. Alizé Cornet: 8

Return Points Won vs. First Serve

1. Iga Swiatek: 49%

2. Alizé Cornet: 48%

3. Ashleigh Barty: 47%

4. Barbora Krejcikova: 43%

5. Madison Keys: 42%

Tournament Average: 36%

Return Points Won vs. Second Serve

1. Barbora Krejcikova: 65%

2. Kaia Kanepi: 64%

3. Danielle Collins: 59%

T-4. Ashleigh Barty: 58%

T-4 Madison Keys: 58%

Tournament Average: 54%

Break Points Won

T-1. Barbora Krejcikova: 57% (21/37)

T-1. Ashleigh Barty: 57% (17/30)

3. Iga Swiatek: 53% (20/38)

4. Kaia Kanepi: 48% (20/42)

5. Alizé Cornet: 44% (23/52)

Tournament Average: 46%