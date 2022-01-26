The No.7 seed rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Kaia Kanepi in a three-hour marathon to reach the final four at the Australian Open for the first time.

To reach her first Australian Open semifinal, Iga Swiatek had to win the hard way. Trailing Kaia Kanepi by a set and a break, Swiatek dug deep—and deeper still—to win the second-longest women's singles match of the fortnight so far, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

The 3 hour, 1-minute victory is the longest match of Swiatek's young career at a Grand Slam to date, bettering a 2 hour, 42-minute 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 defeat to another Estonian, Anett Kontaveit, in the third round in Australia two years ago.

Comeback queen: Swiatek is now 5-0 in three-set matches at Grand Slams in which she lost the first set.

After winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open without the loss of a set, Swiatek has rallied from a set down in each of her last two matches in pursuit of a second major final. She'll face No.27 seed Danielle Collins, a winner in straight sets against France's Alizé Cornet, for the chance to get there.

Conversely, Kanepi drops to 0-7 in her career in major quarterfinals, having won a set for just the second time in those matches. But another giant-killing run by the former World No.15 this fortnight, where she beat both Angelique Kerber and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the last eight, will skyrocket from her current ranking of World No.115 back into the Top 65.

Turning point: Saving eight set points before losing the first set, Swiatek quickly found herself down 6-4, 1-0 as she struggled to match Kanepi's first-strike, power tennis—four winners earned the Estonian a break to begin the second, with a final crunching backhand literally bringing Swiatek to her knees.

0-for-4 on break points in the first set, the sixth time for Swiatek was ultimately the charm. After Kanepi had four game points to extend her lead to 2-0, Swiatek finally broke—aided by two unforced errors by the Estonian—and ran off four games in a row. While Kanepi hit back to win three straight, neither woman was again challenged on serve until the tiebreak, where Swiatek raced out to an early lead and never looked back.

Closing time: With more than 2 hours played through the first two sets, Kanepi's unforced error count swelled in the decider. Swiatek broke four times in the decider, opening up leads of 2-0 and 5-2 after Kanepi surged briefly for 2-2, but needed two games to win the match. Swiatek offered up two double faults and two unforced errors when serving for the match in the seventh game, but refused to be denied in the next game—in more ways than one—on her first match point.

