No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty ended her country's 44-year wait for a home Grand Slam champion, coming from 5-1 down in the second set to defeat No.27 seed Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6(2) in the Australian Open final.

The title is Barty's third Grand Slam crown, and second out of the last three, following Roland Garros 2019 and Wimbledon 2021. The 25-year-old becomes the second active player to claim major titles on all three surfaces, alongside 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. The last Australian woman to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup was Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty is also the eighth WTA player in the Open Era to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Australian Open. Appropriately, the only other woman to capture her first three majors at each of those was fellow Indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who presented Barty with the trophy afterwards. Coincidentally, Barty defeated four of the same opponents en route to the title this fortnight as she did in Paris three years ago: Collins, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova.

It is World No.1 Barty's 15th title overall, fourth on home soil and second in a row following her Adelaide triumph in the first week of 2022. She has won 12 of her past 14 finals dating back to Miami 2019, with her only losses coming to Naomi Osaka at Beijing 2019 and Aryna Sabalenka at Madrid 2020.

Barty, who is now on an 11-match winning streak, is the first player to win the Australian Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2017. She becomes the fifth active player to tally three or more Grand Slam titles alongside Serena, Venus Williams, Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

Collins is the second former college player to reach the Australian Open final in as many years after Jennifer Brady was runner-up to Osaka in 2021. The 28-year-old has compiled a 42-11 record since returning from endometriosis surgery last May; she will make her Top 10 debut next week as a result of her first Grand Slam final showing, and will also become the American No.1.

Keys to the match: Barty's serve has been key to her dominant start to 2022. Coming into the final, she had dropped serve only once this fortnight, against Anisimova in the fourth round - which had snapped a streak of 63 consecutive service holds.

In the first set, that stroke was supreme once again. Barty won 15 out of 16 first serve points, and faced only one break point at 2-2, which she saved that with a clinical one-two punch. Collins' return had been lethal against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, but the American was only able to put 11 out of 30 back in play against Barty in the first set.

Having saved that break point, Barty pounced immediately in the next game, bringing up her first of the match by powering away a forehand winner, and converting it as Collins double faulted for the first time.

An undaunted Collins mounted a strong response in the second set. Barty opened the door with a series of forehand errors, and Collins landed an emphatic overhead - accompanied by a trademark fiery exhortation - to break for 2-1. Barty's edgy play continued as she threw in a pair of double faults two games later, and a ferocious Collins return sealed the 5-1 double break lead.

With a third set seemingly inevitable, Barty loosened up again. Her tight forehand errors were replaced by a series of precise winners off that wing to gain one of the breaks back, and from that point the comeback was on. Collins, serving for the set for the second time at 5-3, reached 30-0, only to be denied by another trio of Barty forehands.

If there was any doubt that Barty's nerveless first-set form had returned, it was exemplified as she took control of the ensuing tiebreak. Cool-headed point construction with a dropshot-forehand-smash combination put her up 4-0, and five points later she sealed her first championship point with a precise forehand pass.

