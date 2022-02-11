Anett Kontaveit has won 18 consecutive indoor matches after advancing to the semifinals in St. Petersburg. Her streak sits firmly alongside the game's greats.

World No.9 Anett Kontaveit has won 18 consecutive indoor matches on the WTA Tour, the longest streak in nearly 12 years. The 26-year-old Estonian tallied her latest win by defeating reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

"I haven't thought about the statistics too much but maybe it's because in Estonia we play on indoor courts for most of the year, so it's something I'm pretty comfortable on and used to playing on," Kontaveit said. "Maybe that's the reason, but I'm not sure.

"Also last year and this year, the tournaments that we've played have been organized really well and I've had a really good time at the courts. That's the main thing for me, to have this positive mindset and really enjoy myself out there."

Kontaveit's winning streak began with her title run at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open last fall and continued through her blistering qualifying campaign for the WTA Finals. En route to making her Top 10 debut and grabbing the final qualifying spot for the WTA Finals, Kontaveit followed up her Ostrava title with back-to-back titles at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow and Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca.

Kontaveit took that 15-match indoor streak into this week's WTA 500 event in St. Petersburg, the first indoor tournament of the season. Before her win over Bencic, Kontaveit's streak of 17 indoor wins was the longest streak since Petra Kvitova, who also won 17 indoor matches between the 2011 Paris Indoors and 2012 Stuttgart.

Kontaveit is now the first player with 18 or more consecutive indoor wins since Justine Henin won 22 straight from 2007 Stuttgart to 2010 Stuttgart. Seeded No.2 in St. Petersburg, Kontaveit will face No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals.

If Kontaveit goes on to win the title, she would become only the sixth player since 1990 to win 20 or more consecutive indoor matches.

Longest WTA Indoor Tournament Win Streaks Since 1989

43: Stefanie Graf (1989 Washington D.C. to 1990 Virginia Slims Championships)

32: Monica Seles (1991 Philadelphia to 1993 Paris)

22: Lindsay Davenport (2001 Tokyo to 2002 Moscow)

22: Justine Henin (2007 Stuttgart to 2010 Stuttgart)

21: Jana Novotna (1994 Leipzig to 1994 Virginia Slims Championships)

Steffi Graf won 43 consecutive indoor matches between Washington DC 1989 and Virginia Slims Championships 1990, a streak that was snapped with a loss to Gabriela Sabatini in the semifinals.