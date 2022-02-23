Anett Kontaveit edged 2018 Doha champion Elise Mertens in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, while Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek secured easier straight-set wins.

For the third time in four tournaments played this year, Anett Kontaveit is into the quarterfinals. The No.4 seed at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open booked a place in the last eight of the the hard way on Wednesday, battling to a 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 third-round victory over No.16 seed and former champion Elise Mertens.

Match management: Kontaveit had lost to Mertens three times in the pair's four previous meetings after beating her in their first meeting five years ago, and dropped the middle set in a bagel in under a half hour. However, she regrouped more than admirably in the decider, in which she broke Mertens twice and lost just four points on her own serve.

In the first set, Kontaveit held from 0-40 down at 2-2 and secured the decisive break of Mertens' serve in the next game. Though the Belgian staved off two set points on her own serve in the eighth game, Kontaveit emphatically served out a one-set lead to love.

"I think Elise is a very tricky opponent for me to play against. I haven't had a good record against her, so I was really happy with the way I managed to fight, especially in the third set. After losing the second set 6-0, I really had to elevate my level and just play more solid and just do better than I did in the second set." - Anett Kontaveit

Ons up next: For a spot in the semifinals, Kontaveit will next face Ons Jabeur, who came through a tight three-setter against Tereza Martincova. The pair have played five times and Jabeur leads the head-to-head, 3-2.

The first 2022 meeting between two good friends, and now rivals, ended prematurely in Sydney last month and in the Estonian's favor: after losing the first set to Kontaveit in the quarterfinals, 6-4, Jabeur retired with a low back injury that ultimately forced her out of the Australian Open.

"I'm really glad actually to see her back playing after she retired against me in Sydney. She had these back issues. I'm very happy to see her back on the court," Kontaveit said. "She's a really great person. It's always tough to play someone you're good friends with.

"I have a lot of respect for her as a person, as well, so I'm ready for the fight and it's just going to be an interesting match. I think she's a great shot maker and just always plays an entertaining match. It's going to be fun."

