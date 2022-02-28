With the Middle East swing coming to a close, here's a look at the sneakers worn by some of the WTA stars during the two weeks in Dubai and Doha.

The 2022 Qatar TotalEngergies Open champion Iga Swiatek sported the Asics Gel Resolution women’s shoes in her run to her fourth career title.

Throughout the Middle East swing, Maria Sakkari’s impressive footwork was supported by the adidas Barricade women’s shoes.

Simona Halep wore Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pros, an update to the Vapor X, to provide speed in a comfortable and supportive shoe.

The Nike React Vapor NXTs, worn by Elina Svitolina, provide support the aggressive hard-court sliders.

Coco Gauff’s footwear of choice was the New Balance WC 996v4, an ultra-light shoe that provides durability.

