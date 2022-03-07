WTA Insider analyzes the numbers and key stats behind the Top 32 seeds at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open is set to kick off the back-to-back WTA 1000 "Sunshine Swing" through the United States, with main draw play set to begin on Wednesday.

Draw Analysis: Osaka, Stephens set for opening round clash

We break down the Top 32 seeds at Indian Wells, led by World No.2 and reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova and No.3 Aryna Sabalenka.

1. Barbora Krejcikova (WTA Ranking: No.2)

2022 record: 9-4

Best 2022 result: Sydney finalist (l. Badosa)

Best Indian Wells result: Round of 16 (2021)

Notable stat: The reigning Roland Garros champion is the top seed at a WTA 1000 for the first time in her career, having reached a career-high No.2 in the ranking in February.

2. Aryna Sabalenka (WTA Ranking: No.3)

2022 record: 6-5

Best 2022 result: Round of 16, Australian Open (l. Kanepi)

Best Indian Wells result: Round of 16 (2019)

Notable stat: Sabalenka has won one WTA 1000 title in each of the last four seasons: 2018 Wuhan, 2019 Wuhan, 2020 Doha, 2021 Madrid.

3. Iga Swiatek (WTA Ranking: No.4)

2022 record: 14-3

Best 2022 result: Doha champion, Australian Open semifinalist (l. Collins)

Best Indian Wells result: Round of 16 (2021)

Notable stat: The 20-year-old Polish star has been on a tear to start the season. She is tied with Jelena Ostapenko for the most wins on tour (14) and has already made the same number of semifinals in the first two months (3) as in the entirety of her 2022 season.

Navratilova's take: Why Swiatek and Badosa are primed to thrive at Indian Wells

4. Anett Kontaveit (WTA Ranking: No.5)

2022 record: 13-3

Best 2022 result: Doha finalist (l. Swiatek), St. Petersburg champion

Best Indian Wells result: Quarterfinals (2021)

Notable stat: Kontaveit was one match away from going undefeated in February, after running a 9-match win streak into the Doha final. She is tied with Swiatek and Ostapenko for the most Top 10 wins this season (3).

Champion's Reel: How Paula Badosa won Indian Wells 2021

5. Paula Badosa (WTA Ranking: No.7)

2022 record: 9-4

Best 2022 result: Sydney champion

Best Indian Wells result: Champion (2021)

Notable stat: This time last year, Badosa was ranked No.69 and had yet to win a title. She has since won three titles (Belgrade, Indian Wells, Sydney) and reached a career-high No.4 last month.

6. Maria Sakkari (WTA Ranking: No.6)

2022 record: 11-4

Best 2022 result: Doha semifinalist (l. Swiatek), St. Petersburg finalist (l. Kontaveit)

Best Indian Wells result: Round of 16 (2018)

Notable stat: Sakkari has reached the semifinals or better at 6 of her last 9 tournaments.

7. Karolina Pliskova (WTA Ranking: No.8)

2022 record: 0-0

Best 2022 result: N/A

Best Indian Wells result: Semifinalist (2016, 2017)

Notable stat: The former No.1 is set to play her first tournament of the 2022 season after recovering from a hand injury sustained during the pre-season.

2016 SF

2017 SF

2018 QF

2019 QF

2021 3R

2022 ❓



Welcome back to the desert, 🇨🇿@KaPliskova 😊 pic.twitter.com/KRN22bM3s9 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 3, 2022

8. Garbiñe Muguruza (WTA Ranking: No.9)

2022 record: 5-4

Best 2022 result: Doha quarterfinals (l. Ostapenko)

Best Indian Wells result: Quarterfinalist (2017, 2019)

Notable stat: Eight of Muguruza's 10 career titles have come on hard courts. The other two: Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

9. Ons Jabeur (WTA Ranking: No.10)

2022 record: 6-3

Best 2022 result: Doha quarterfinals (l. Kontaveit)

Best Indian Wells result: Semifinalist (2021)

Notable stat: Jabeur has made the quarterfinals or better at her last three tournaments.

Read: Draws, prize money, storylines, and everything you need to know about Indian Wells

10. Jelena Ostapenko (WTA Ranking: No.12)

2022 record: 14-4

Best 2022 result: Dubai champion, Doha semifinalist (l. Kontaveit)

Best Indian Wells result: Semifinalist (2021)

Notable stat: The 2017 French Open champion has won a tour-leading 14 matches through the first two months of the season, including a run of nine consecutive wins. Last year, Ostapenko did not win her 14th match of the season until June.

11. Emma Raducanu (WTA Ranking: No.13)

2022 record: 1-3

Best 2022 result: Second Round, Australian Open (l. Kovinic)

Best Indian Wells result: Second Round (2021)

12. Elina Svitolina (WTA Ranking: No.18)

2022 record: 5-6

Best 2022 result: Third Round, Australian Open (l. Azarenka); Monterrey quarterfinals (l. Osorio)

Best Indian Wells result: Semifinalist (2019)

13. Victoria Azarenka (WTA Ranking: No.15)

2022 record: 6-3

Best 2022 result: Round of 16, Australian Open (l. Krejcikova)

Best Indian Wells result: Champion (2012, 2016), Finalist (2021).

Notable stat: The two-time champion is 33-9 at Indian Wells and is looking to become the first woman to win the tournament three times. Her 33 wins puts her third on the all-time list behind Lindsay Davenport (47) and Maria Sharapova (38) for most wins at the tournament.

One of the 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 WTA matches of 2021 🙌



On the eve of #IndianWells 2022, treat yourself to all 3 hours 33 minutes of last year's final.



Join in ahead of the YouTube Premiere here 👇 — wta (@WTA) March 8, 2022

14. Jessica Pegula (WTA Ranking: No.19)

2022 record: 7-5

Best 2022 result: Australian Open quarterfinalist (l. Barty)

Best Indian Wells result: Quarterfinalist (2021)

15. Angelique Kerber (WTA Ranking: No.16)

2022 record: 0-2

Best 2022 result: 1st Round, Australian Open (l. Kanepi)

Best Indian Wells result: Finalist (2019)

16. Coco Gauff (WTA Ranking: No.17)

2022 record: 7-5

Best 2022 result: Doha quarterfinals (l. Sakkari), Adelaide semifinals (l. Keys)

Best Indian Wells result: Third Round (2021)

17. Elena Rybakina (WTA Ranking: No.20)

2022 record: 7-3

Best 2022 result: Adelaide finalist (l. Barty)

Best Indian Wells result: Second Round (2021)

2X CHAMP 🏆 VAMOS! The energy was unreal. 🤩 Monterrey and Mexico…you have a special place in my heart 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/zZWg2dnSYh — leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) March 7, 2022

18. Leylah Fernandez (WTA Ranking: No.21)

2022 record: 6-2

Best 2022 result: Monterrey champion

Best Indian Wells result: Round of 16 (2021)

19. Tamara Zidansek (WTA Ranking: No.22)

2022 record: 5-2

Best 2022 result: Third Round, Australian (l. Cornet); Adelaide 2 semifinalist (w/d)

Best Indian Wells result: Third Round (2021)

Rankings Watch: The biggest rankings movers after Monterrey, Lyon

20. Elise Mertens (WTA Ranking: No.23)

2022 record: 8-5

Best 2022 result: Round of 16, Australian Open (l. Collins)

Best Indian Wells result: Third Round (2019)

21. Veronika Kudermetova (WTA Ranking: No.24)

2022 record: 8-5

Best 2022 result: Dubai finalist (l. Ostapenko), Melbourne Summer Set 1 finalist (l. Halep)

Best Indian Wells result: Third Round (2021)

Notable stat: Kudermetova has already made two finals this season, tying her with Barty and Kontaveit for most finals in 2022.

22. Belinda Bencic (WTA Ranking: No.25)

2022 record: 5-4

Best 2022 result: Sydney quarterfinalist (l. Badosa), St. Petersburg quarterfinalist (l. Kontaveit)

Best Indian Wells result: Semifinalist (2019)

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

23. Daria Kasatkina (WTA Ranking: No.28)

2022 record: 10-5

Best 2022 result: Melbourne Summer Set 2 Semifinalist (l. Anisimova), Sydney semifinalist (l. Badosa).

Best Indian Wells result: Finalist (2018)

24. Simona Halep (WTA Ranking: No.26)

2022 record: 11-3

Best 2022 result: Melbourne Summer Set Champion, Australian Open Round of 16 (l. Cornet), Dubai semifinalist (l. Ostapenko)

Best Indian Wells result: Champion (2015)

Notable stat: The two-time major champion has made the semifinals or better at 4 of her last 6 tournaments.

🇷🇴Simona Halep #IndianWells snapshot:



24-9 career record

Best finish: 🏆 (2015)

Last finish: 3R (2021) pic.twitter.com/ZbCv6iJMhJ — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 4, 2022

25. Madison Keys (WTA Ranking: No.29)

2022 record: 11-4

Best 2022 result: Australian Open Semifinalist (l. Barty), Adelaide 2 Champion

Best Indian Wells result: Round of 16 (2017)

26. Sorana Cirstea (WTA Ranking: No.27)

2022 record: 9-6

Best 2022 result: Round of 16, Australian Open (l. Swiatek); Lyon semifinalist (l. Yastremska)

Best Indian Wells result: Third Round (2013, 2021)

27. Petra Kvitova (WTA Ranking: No.31)

2022 record: 5-6

Best 2022 result: Dubai quarterfinalist (l. Ostapenko)

Best Indian Wells result: Quarterfinalist (2013, 2016)

28. Liudmila Samsonova (WTA Ranking: No.32)

2022 record: 4-5

Best 2022 result: Adelaide 2 quarterfinalist (l. Keys)

Best Indian Wells result: Second Round (2021)

Notable stat: The 23-year-old was ranked No.119 this time last year and did not make her Top 100 debut until June.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

29. Clara Tauson (WTA Ranking: No.40)

2022 record: 6-4

Best 2022 result: Third Round, Australian Open (l. Collins)

Best Indian Wells result: Making tournament debut

Notable stat: The 19-year-old Dane won her first two WTA titles last season (Lyon, Luxembourg), tying her with Gauff and Fernandez for most titles won amongst the tour's current teenagers.

30. Marketa Vondrousova (WTA Ranking: No.33)

2022 record: 9-3

Best 2022 result: Dubai semifinalist (w/d)

Best Indian Wells result: Quarterfinalist (2019)

31. Viktorija Golubic (WTA Ranking: 51)

2022 record: 5-6

Best 2022 result: Melbourne Summer Set quarterfinalist (l. Halep)

Best Indian Wells result: Third Round (2021)

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo (WTA Ranking: No.36)

2022 record: 6-4

Best 2022 result: Guadalajara quarterfinalist (l. Bouzkova), Monterrey quarterfinalist (l. Parrizas Diaz)

Best Indian Wells result: Second Round (2017, 2021)