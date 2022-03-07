Despite narrowly falling to Leylah Fernandez in the Monterrey final, Camila Osorio jumped nine spots to reach a career high of No. 35. Fernandez remains the 21st-ranked player.

Last week, the Hologic WTA Tour calendar featured a pair of WTA 250 events – the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico, and the Open 6e Sens Métropole de Lyon in France.

Here are some of the notable movements in the rankings ahead of Indian Wells, the second 1000-level tournament of the year.

Zhang becomes first Chinese winner in three years

Last week in Lyon, Zhang Shuai won her third career singles title and first outside of China. Her previous titles were came in Guangzhou (2013 and 2017). The 33-year-old Zhang becomes the first Chinese woman to win a tour-level singles title since 2019 San Jose, when Zheng Saisai prevailed. Zhang moves up 23 spots, climbing from No.64 to No.41 this week.

Yastremska makes significant leap with run to Lyon final

This biggest jump among this week’s Top 200 belongs to Dayana Yastremska who jumped 37 spots, moving from No.140 to No.103. The 21-year-old from Ukraine advanced to the singles final in Lyon last week, her fifth WTA finals appearance and first since 2020 Adelaide.

Navratilova's Indian Wells preview: Why Badosa and Swiatek should thrive

Barty passes Henin

This week marks the 118th week atop the WTA Rankings for current World No.1 Ashleigh Barty; she passes Justine Henin for the seventh most weeks at No.1. The only women to spend more time at No.1 since the computer rankings were introduced are Steffi Graf (377), Martina Navratilova (332), Serena Williams (319), Chris Evert (260), Martina Hingis (209) and Monica Seles (178). Barty recently announced her withdrawal from Indian Wells and Miami, but she continues to hold a significant lead.

Other notable rankings movements:

Leylah Fernandez successfully defended her title in Monterrey and extends her win streak at this event to 10 straight. She remains the No.21-ranked player on tour.

Camila Osorio moves up nine spots to reach a career-high ranking of No.35, topping her previous high of No.44 set just last week. Advancing to her third career singles final, Osorio finished as runner-up at Monterrey, coming up short against Fernandez in a three-set thriller.

Former World No.38 Rebecca Marino won the Arcadia ITF W60 event last week. The 31-year-old Canadian, who returned to the game in 2018 following a five-year hiatus, rises 19 places from No.142 to No.123 - her highest ranking in exactly a decade, since Mar. 2012.

Tamara Korpatsch reached the second round of the main draw in Lyon as a qualifier and earned 48 ranking points at last week’s WTA 250 event. She jumps 20 spots in this week’s rankings moving, from No.167 to No.147.

American Alycia Parks, 21, reached her second ITF W60 final of the season in Arcadia last week, falling to Marino. Parks, who made her WTA main draw debut at last year's Charleston 250, rises 17 spots from No.169 to a new career-high of No.152.

Last week, Yuriko Miyazaki made her WTA main draw debut in Lyon, earning a spot via qualifying. This week, Miyazaki makes her Top 200 debut at No.199 in the same week that she has officially switched nationality from Japan to Great Britain. The 26-year-old was born in Tokyo and lived in Japan until she was 6 years old before her family moved to Switzerland and then settled in London when she was 10 years old.

Looking ahead

The WTA Rankings continue to transition to the traditional 52-week rolling cycle. Because Indian Wells was staged in October of last year, rankings points will count for both 2021 and 2022 following this year’s event.