Each day, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour seek to #BreakTheBias both on and off the court. See what they had to say on social media on International Women's Day.

Each year, International Women's Day seeks to celebrate and advance the achievements of women around the world, and its 2022 theme, #BreakTheBias, is more than relevant on the Hologic WTA Tour.

In 1977, the United Nations proclaimed March 8 as a time to reflect on progress made for women's rights, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

About the theme choice for 2022, the International Women’s Day website reads, “Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field. Are you in? Will you actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time you see it?"

Championing women to compete fiercely and live fully today and everyday 💜#IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/xvnfEC17Xx — wta (@WTA) March 8, 2022

Ready for Indian Wells ☀️



Happy #internationalwomensday to every women and those breaking boundaries 😘✌️ pic.twitter.com/JrBYOqlNQn — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) March 8, 2022

Feeling very grateful as I celebrate my birthday in beautiful Indian Wells on International Women’s Day. Thank you for making me feel loved with your special messages from all over the world. One year older and I can’t wait to see what the next 365 days bring 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/vuSkyWaJc4 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 8, 2022

Happy #InternationalWomensDay!



Thankful for all the women in my family, on my team, players, and around the world. 🤍 — leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) March 8, 2022

Thank you to the women who make our world a better place, have paved the way for me and inspire me every day. I hope I can do the same for others too 💕 #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/Tx51nz1T4q — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 8, 2022

What better pic to post on this wonderful day but with the one and only @BillieJeanKing!! Thank you for doing what you do and sharing it to the world! #breakthebias #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/izyG5iVkGe — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 8, 2022

Cuánto poder tiene esta frase! Hoy no es un día de celebración, sino de reflexión y de reinvindicaciones. Todavía las mujeres seguimos sufriendo situaciones de desigualdad y violencia solo por el hecho de ser mujeres. Unidas, somos más fuertes.#8M #DíaInternacionalDeLaMujer pic.twitter.com/yeG2A1FmZZ — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) March 8, 2022

Happy #InternationalWomensDay 🙌



Because of all the amazing Women who came before during and after this little girl got to live out her dream, she continues to be able to live out her dreams in adulthood. ✨



P.s. Can someone please bring back these necklaces? 🙏#IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/8qpRCDfzHt — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 8, 2022

You matter and you’re amazing.



Happy International Women’s Day! 💐🤩💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/J5Cc9kbrRr — Vania King (@queen_v21) March 8, 2022