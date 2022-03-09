Each year, International Women's Day seeks to celebrate and advance the achievements of women around the world, and its 2022 theme, #BreakTheBias, is more than relevant on the Hologic WTA Tour. 

In 1977, the United Nations proclaimed March 8 as a time to reflect on progress made for women's rights, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities. 

About the theme choice for 2022, the International Women’s Day website reads, “Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field. Are you in? Will you actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time you see it?"

Each day, the Hologic WTA Tour seeks to #BreakTheBias, both on and off the court. See what players, past and present, and others had to say on social media on International Women's Day.