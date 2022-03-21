Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek and finalist Maria Sakkari blasted to new career-highs in the Hologic WTA Tour singles rankings on Monday. Also, former World No.1 Simona Halep re-entered the Top 20, and Harriet Dart made her Top 100 debut.

The first half of the Sunshine Double is in the books with both finalists from this year’s edition of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells reaching career-high rankings this week.

Here are some of the notable movements in the Hologic WTA Tour singles rankings as we head into the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the third WTA 1000 tournament of the year.

Swiatek, Sakkari achieve career-highs



By winning the fifth title of her career at Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek climbs to World No.2 in this week’s WTA Rankings, moving up two spots to reach a career-high. She equals Agnieszka Radwanska’s mark of the highest ranking held by a Polish woman.

The 20-year-old Swiatek, who replaces Barbora Krejcikova at No.2, becomes the youngest woman to make her Top 2 debut since Caroline Wozniacki on March 22, 2010.

Meanwhile, Indian Wells finalist Maria Sakkari collected 650 ranking points as runner-up and rises to a career-high ranking of World No.3 (from No.6).

Sakkari defeated defending champion Paula Badosa in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship match, before falling to Swiatek.

Halep books Top 20 return



A semifinalist at Indian Wells, former World No.1 Simona Halep returns to the Top 20, jumping seven spots from No.26 to No.19.

Halep also successfully defended her position as the top-ranked Romanian with a win over countrywoman Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round of Indian Wells. Halep has held the spot as top-ranked Romanian since August 26, 2013, for a total of 449 consecutive weeks (including the upcoming weeks of Miami).

Dart makes Top 100 debut



Great Britain’s Harriet Dart makes her Top 100 debut this week. The 25-year-old moves up from No.122 to No.99, shooting up 23 spots, the largest jump among this week’s Top 100.

Dart earned a spot in the Indian Wells main draw via qualifying, and advanced to the fourth round with wins over Elina Svitolina and Kaia Kanepi.

Other notable ranking movement:

• For the second time in her career, Petra Martic advanced to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. As a result, the former Top 15 player collected 215 ranking points and jumped 21 spots from No.79 to No.58.

• Playing as a seed at a WTA 500-level event or higher for the first time in her career, Viktorija Golubic advanced to the fourth round at Indian Wells before falling to Elena Rybakina. Golubic improved her ranking by nine spots, moving from No.51 to No.42.

• 2022 Australian Open junior singles champion Petra Marcinko won her first ITF W25 tournament last week in Antalya, paving the way for her ranking climb this week from No.928 to No.569, up 359 spots.