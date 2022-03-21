Another fabulous field showed up for the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the third WTA 1000 event of the season. Iga Swiatek will try to continue her winning streak, while former champions Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens join former World No.1 players Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep in the mix.

The "Sunshine Double" continues as the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the third WTA 1000 event of the season, kicks off on Tuesday in southern Florida, following the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Another fabulous field will line up for the prestigious event as 27 of the Top 30 players in the Hologic WTA Tour singles rankings appear in the main draw, which was released on Sunday night.

Potential Round of 16 by seeding:

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [15] Elina Svitolina

[11] Emma Raducanu vs. [6] Karolina Pliskova

[3] Anett Kontaveit vs. [13] Angelique Kerber

[9] Danielle Collins vs. [8] Ons Jabeur

[5] Paula Badosa vs. [12] Victoria Azarenka

[16] Jessica Pegula vs. [4] Maria Sakkari

[7] Garbiñe Muguruza vs. [10] Jelena Ostapenko

[14] Coco Gauff vs. [2] Iga Swiatek

Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds.



Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.



1st quarter (Top half)

Aryna Sabalenka leads the draw as the No.1 seed. Sabalenka has 10 Hologic WTA Tour singles titles to her credit, four of which are WTA 1000s. But Sabalenka is seeking her first final at any level since she won WTA 1000 Madrid on clay last May.

Sabalenka, who has a first-round bye like all of the 32 seeds, will meet either Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania or American wildcard Hailey Baptiste in the second round.

Sabalenka could face No.25 seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round, and in the Round of 16, she might face No.22 seed and reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic or No.15 seed Elina Svitolina, a Miami semifinalist last year.

The stacked bottom section of the first quarter contains two former World No.1 players in No.23 seed Simona Halep and No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova, as well as reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, seeded No.11.

Pliskova was the Miami runner-up in 2019. Halep and Raducanu could meet in the third round.

... and look who's 🔙 at @HardRockStadium this morning! 👀



2nd quarter (Top half)

No.3 seed Anett Kontaveit heads up the second quarter. Despite an early loss in Indian Wells, Kontaveit is still a tremendous 43-8 since last August, with five titles during that span. Kontaveit will face either Ann Li or Mayar Sherif in the second round.

If Kontaveit makes it to the Round of 16, she could face any of a number of superstar players there. Former World No.1 players Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, the No.13 seed, loom in that section, as does No.18 seed Leylah Fernandez, last year's US Open runner-up.

Osaka will face Astra Sharma in the first round, with the winner to take on Kerber. Fernandez might await that winner in the third round, if she can get past the victor of the all-Czech battle between Karolina Muchova and Tereza Martincova in the second round.

The bottom portion of this loaded quarter could see a Round-of-16 clash between No.8 seed Ons Jabeur and No.9 seed Danielle Collins. Collins is the top-ranked American following her run to the Australian Open final earlier this year.

3rd quarter (Bottom half)

The third quarter features No.4 seed Maria Sakkari and No.5 seed Paula Badosa. A potential quarterfinal meeting between them would be a rematch of their Indian Wells semifinal on Friday, won by Sakkari, but they have a litany of tough opponents before that would come to pass.

Badosa could meet No.12 seed Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16. Azarenka has had tons of success in Miami, winning the title three times, in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Azarenka is the most recent player to pull off the "Sunshine Double" in women's singles, claiming Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back in 2016.

Sakkari could face either No.26 seed Madison Keys or 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the third round. If Sakkari can make the Round of 16, she will face whoever comes out of a packed section featuring 2018 Miami champion Sloane Stephens, No.16 seed Jessica Pegula, and No.17 seed Elena Rybakina.

4th quarter (Bottom half)

No.2 seed Iga Swiatek will try to keep her undefeated record at WTA 1000 events this season alive in Miami. Swiatek has won her last 11 matches by sweeping to titles in the first two WTA 1000 events, in Doha and Indian Wells.

Swiatek will meet either Viktorija Golubic or a qualifier in the second round, and could possibly face No.14 seed and local hope Coco Gauff in the Round of 16. Gauff lives less than an hour away from the Miami event, which she called "technically my home tournament" this week.

No.7 seed Garbiñe Muguruza also is in the fourth quarter, and she could square off against No.28 seed Petra Kvitova in the third round and No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko, the 2018 Miami runner-up, in the Round of 16.