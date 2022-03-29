Here are a number of WTA outfits that have stood out during the 2022 Sunshine Swing in Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

The Indian Wells-Miami double is the most attractive phase in the tennis season outside of the four Grand Slams. The busy on-court period is always accompanied by a dynamic tennis fashion game. Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog shows us a number of WTA outfits that stand out during the 2022 Sunshine Swing.

Adidas is bringing African vibes to the tennis courts. Maria Sakkari’s Spartan energy is expressed through her bold adidas Rich Mnisi Dress. The safari prints and vibrant colors were inspired by the bustling cities and wildlife of South Africa.

The Greek’s Adidas Barricade tennis shoes went through a cosmetic transformation to match her colorful outfit. The brand’s signature three stripes are updated in blue, yellow and red animal patterns, while the rest of the sneaker is predominantly purple.

During an interview at the BNP Paribas Open, Denmark’s Clara Tauson rocked the boldest piece from the adidas x Rich Mnisi collection – a vibrant, lightweight tennis jacket, which contains more than 40% recycled content.

Spain’s Paula Badosa continues her way up the WTA rankings in rust red Nike separates – the Spring Advantage Novelty Tank, featuring split straps that are layered in back, and the Spring Advantage Pleated Skirt, a lively, flirty design that transitions from micro pleats in the front to larger pleats in the elongated back section.

Nike offers Badosa’s Air Zoom Vapor Pro tennis shoes in the matching colorway.

Victoria Azarenka’s look is similar to Badosa’s, only that instead of the pleated skirt the two-time Australian Open champion chose the teal Nike Spring Advantage Novelty Short featuring a bow-like waistband.

American Shelby Rogers is promoting Fila’s special collection created in cooperation with award-winning fashion designer Christopher Bevans, who translated his love of tennis and experience in designing for athletes and celebrities into apparel that reflects the powerful energy of top WTA pros. Eclectic prints include geometric patterns and sonic wave designs.

The World No.48 Rogers rocks the Fila Bevans Park Day Break Tank, featuring a built-in bra with removable pads and contrast side mesh panels, and the Fila Bevans Park High Waist Skirt, a soft rib knit design with front angled pockets and an exposed striped elastic waistband.

Photo by Getty Images

Iga Swiatek, who will rise to the top-ranked player Monday, has not only been streaking on the court, but she's showing off some new attire as well with the Asics Women's Spring Match Graphic Tank.

Arriving to the court, Rogers completed her look with the Fila Bevans Park Podium Track Jacket.

Last but not least, Ashleigh Barty may be missing at Indian Wells and Miami, but the now-retired Australian deserves to make our fashion list. The World No.1 and the reigning Miami Open champion was supposed to debut Fila’s Bevans Park collection this March. As we could see in promo pics, Barty’s chosen outfit consisted of the Fila Bevans Park Laser Racerback Tank, featuring contrast color bonded tape details down the center and front chest, and the Fila Bevans Park Laser Skirt.

