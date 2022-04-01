The Hologic WTA Tour clay season kicks off next week at the Credit One Charleston Open. The tournament is celebrating its 50th year with a brand new stadium.

The Sunshine Double caps off the spring hard-court season and it's time for the Hologic WTA Tour to slide into the clay season. The Credit One Charleston Open is the first WTA 500 event of the clay season and as always, it features a strong field that includes three major champions, the reigning Olympic champion, and a bevy of Americans looking to get their clay legs.

Here's what you need to know about the tour's first event of the clay season.

When does the tournament start?

The Credit One Charleston Open is a WTA 500 event held at Live to Play Daniel Island. Played on outdoor green clay (Har-Tru), Charleston represents the tour's transition from the spring hard-court season to the clay season. It is the only Hologic WTA Tour tournament in America played on clay and has the largest field of any women's only event in North America.

The tournament features a 56-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty ball will be used.

Qualifying begins on Saturday, April 2, with main draw competition kicking off on Monday, April 4. The tournament features day and night sessions, with play kicking off at 10:00 from Monday to Wednesday and 11:00am through the end of the event. Night sessions begin at 7:00pm.

This year, Charleston will commemorate its 50 year anniversary with a brand new Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.

When are the finals?

Both singles and doubles finals will be played on Sunday, April 10. The doubles final will be played at 11:00am and the singles follow will follow, not before 1:30pm.

Who are the defending champions?

Veronika Kudermetova dominated the field last year to win her first career WTA title, defeating Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs defeated the Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka 6-2, 6-4.

Champion's Reel: How Veronika Kudermetova won the Volvo Car Open, Charleston 2021

Who are the top seeds?

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Paula Badosa

3. Karolina Pliskova

4. Ons Jabeur

5. Danielle Collins

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Leylah Fernandez

*As of Friday, April 1.

The field features three former champions: Kudermetova, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens. Returning to Charleston this year are Spain's Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur. Both players enjoyed a boost on Daniel Island last year. Badosa, who will rise to a career-high No.3 on Monday, earned her first win over a World No.1 last year, stunning Ash Barty in straight sets. Jabeur also enjoyed the conditions, making the semifinals of the WTA 500 and the final of the WTA 250 event held the week after.

Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins and Miami semifinalist Jessica Pegula lead a strong field of Americans, including Charleston's own Shelby Rogers, Amanda Anisimova, Alison Riske, Madison Brengle, Claire Liu, Lauren Davis, and Hailey Baptiste.

What does the draw look like?

The main draw ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 3:00pm. Check back for a full analysis when the draw is made.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

Charleston has a total financial commitment of $1 million dollars.

First Round: 1 point

Second Round: 30 points

Round of 16: 55 points

Quarterfinals: 100 points

Semifinal: 185 points

Final: 305 points

Champion: 470 points

What other events are being played this week?

The Copa Colsanitsas presented by Zurich is a WTA 250 on outdoor clay in Bogota, Colombia. Colombia's own Camila Osorio has returned to defend her title. Also in the draw are Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, Astra Sharma, Dayana Yastremska, and Harriet Dart. Main draw play begins on Monday, April 4.