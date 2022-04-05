The Sunshine Double is in the books, and there's a new dominant force on the Hologic WTA Tour. WTA Insider looks back at the headline-grabbing performances from the Miami Open.

The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, WTA Insider looks back at the 2022 Miami Open, where new World No.1 Iga Swiatek made history, Naomi Osaka surged, and the tour saw the arrival of dangerous 16-year-old Czech.

Performance of the Week: Iga Swiatek

First player to sweep the first three WTA 1000 tournaments in a season, the youngest to win the Sunshine Double, undefeated in 17 matches, and now the 28th player to ascend to the WTA World No.1 ranking. With everything swirling around her, and a draw that included Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova, Jessica Pegula, and Naomi Osaka, Swiatek lost 26 games, the fewest en route to the title in 22 years.

That's a job well done, Iga Swiatek.

More on the new World No.1's incredible Miami feat:

Surprise of the Week: Linda Fruhvirtova

In her Miami main draw debut, the 16-year-old Czech prodigy had a week to remember. A wildcard entry, Fruhvirtova defeated Danka Kovinic, Elise Mertens, and Victoria Azarenka before getting out-muscled by Paula Badosa in the Round of 16. Ranked No.279 at the start of the tournament, Fruhvirtova made use of her wildcard to rise inside the Top 200 at No.188.

Honor Roll

Naomi Osaka: The former No.1 said it herself: she didn't go anywhere. Osaka has been playing at a high level since the start of the season. But her ability to refocus and bounce back after her disappointing second-round loss in Indian Wells was further proof of her resilience.

Osaka marched to her first Miami semifinal without losing a set, and then earned her 1st tour-level win in four tries over Belinda Bencic to make the final. She couldn't ultimately solve the Swiatek puzzle, but only three women this year have.

Daria Saville: The Australian has been the surprise of the spring. In her first overseas trip in over two years, Saville sparked a big surge up the rankings by making the Guadalajara quarterfinals, Indian Wells Round of 16, and Miami quarterfinals. Along the way, she scored wins over Ons Jabeur, Elise Mertens, and Katarina Siniakova.

Saville landed in Guadalajara ranked No.610 and hoping to halve her ranking. She leaves for the clay season on the verge of a return to the Top 100 at No.129.

Belinda Bencic: The Olympic champion has been open about her struggles with the after-effects of COVID, which she contracted in December. Bencic came into Miami on a three-match losing streak and blitzed her way to her first WTA 1000 semifinal since 2019 Madrid.

What an interesting few weeks. Thanks @MiamiOpen for the great event and the chance to play so close to home. Congrats to @iga_swiatek on the title, #1, and much more. You’re making history right now. Enjoy it 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cj1GNUFwQp — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) April 3, 2022

Jessica Pegula: It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the American, but she can count two big hard-court results on her ledger as she looks to the clay season. Having made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Pegula advanced to her third WTA 1000 semifinal in Miami. Her seven games off Swiatek in a 6-2, 7-5 loss was the most anyone took off the eventual champion.

Karolina Muchova: The crafty Czech has been sidelined with injury since the US Open, but she made a triumphant return in Miami. Muchova defeated Tereza Martincova and Leylah Fernandez before having to withdraw ahead of her third-round match against Osaka.

Lucia Bronzetti: The Italian women enjoyed a fantastic Sunshine Swing. Following on Jasmine Paolini's surprise run to the Round of 16 in Indian Wells, Bronzetti got into the Miami main draw as a lucky loser and made the Round of 16. The result propelled the 23-year-old into the Top 100 for the first time at No.85.

Champion's Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Miami 2022

Notable numbers

2: Players who had a chance to leave Miami with the No.1 ranking: Swiatek and Badosa

4: Women to win the Sunshine Double, with Swiatek now joining Stefanie Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

0: Players younger than 20-year-old Swiatek to win the Sunshine Double.

1: Players who have swept the first three WTA 1000 tournaments to start a season. Swiatek stands alone.

11: Years since a player younger than Swiatek has won four WTA 1000 titles. Swiatek is the second-youngest player, older only than Caroline Wozniacki, who clinched her first at 2011 Dubai).

2015: The last time a player won 17 or more consecutive matches on hard courts in a single season. Serena Williams won 20 straight between the 2015 Australian Open and Toronto.

4: Bagel sets Swiatek has dished out in her past four finals.

5: Games. That's the most Swiatek has lost in any of her five Slam or WTA 1000 finals.

42: Ranking spots Osaka moved up with her Miami final result.

5: WTA 1000 quarterfinals Jessica Pegula has made since the start of 2021. No one has made more. Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have also each made five.

23: Wins at the WTA 1000 level for Jessica Pegula since the start of 2021. Only Swiatek has won more. Badosa has also won 23.

2: Players who made the quarterfinals or better at both Indian Wells and Miami: Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa.

56: Aces hit by Naomi Osaka in Miami. This is the most aces any player has hit in a tournament so far in 2022.

18: Aces hit by Naomi Osaka against Belinda Bencic in the Miami semifinals, the most any player has hit in a match in 2022.

16: Matches Swiatek won in straight sets on hard courts so far in 2022, her highest tally in a single season.

18: Years since a lucky loser made the Round of 16 in Miami. Lucia Bronzetti was the second to do so after Gisela Dulko was the first in 2004.

2004: The last time a player under 17-years-old made the Round of 16 in Miami. Linda Fruhvirtova was the first to do so since Maria Sharapova and Tatiana Golovin 18 years ago.

Photo of the Week

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Quote of the Week

Q: When you look in the mirror in the morning, do you see the No. 1 player in the world? If not, how long do you think it will be before you get comfortable with that?

IGA SWIATEK: Well, when I wake up and look in the mirror, I see a mess basically (smiling).