Iga Swiatek officially rose to the top spot in this week's rankings, while Naomi Osaka, Danielle Collins and Paula Badosa made notable leaps.

With back-to-back Hologic WTA Tour 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and the Miami Open, 2,000 ranking points were up for grabs, the equivalent of a Grand Slam champion.

Here is a look at the notable movements in this week’s rankings:

Swiatek's sweep paves road to No.1

With Ashleigh Barty announcing her retirement, it was inevitable there would be a change atop the WTA Rankings. Swiatek eliminated any doubt she belonged there. She became the youngest of four women to complete the Sunshine Double.

Swiatek, 20, is also the youngest player to make her debut at No.1 since Caroline Wozniacki on Oct. 11, 2010. Swiatek currently holds a 1,736-point lead over No.2-ranked Barbora Krejcikova.

Best of Swiatek's rise

Osaka’s climb

A finalist in Miami, Naomi Osaka moved from No.77 to No.35, climbing 42 spots this week, the biggest jump among this week’s Top 100. Entering Miami, Osaka was on the verge of dropping out of the Top 100, but she was able to earn 650 ranking points in Miami.

Inspired Osaka ready to chase down No.1 after loss to Swiatek

Badosa reaches new career-high

Swiatek and Spain’s Paula Badosa were the only two women to reach the quarterfinal stage at both Indian Wells and Miami. Badosa, a semifinalist in Indian Wells and quarterfinalist in Miami, moves to a career-high ranking of No.3 this week. She started the month ranked No.7.

Collins returns to Top 10

After an eight-week absence from the Top 10, an American returns to the Top 10 with Danielle Collins leaping three spots to a career-high of No.8. After starting the season at No.29, Collins has competed in three tournaments this year, finishing as a finalist at the Australian Open, losing in the opening match in Dubai and, most recently, reaching the quarterfinals in Miami before falling to eventual finalist Osaka.

Fellow Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also reached career-high rankings this week. Gauff, who reached the fourth round in Miami, moved to No.15 this week, up two spots from No.17. Pegula reached the final four in Miami, climbing to No.13.

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina also hits a career-high after reaching the last 16 of Miami, rising from No.51 to No.42.

Photo by Getty Images

Saville’s rapid climb

Daria Saville has won 11 of her past 14 matches (including qualifying rounds) during a three-tournament stretch. She reached the quarterfinals in Guadalajara, advanced to the fourth round at Indian Wells (as a qualifier) and the quarterfinals at Miami (as a wildcard). At the start of the North American swing, Saville was ranked No.610. This week she is up to No.129.

A Hungarian first

Twenty-three year-old Dalma Galfi made her Top 100 debut this week, rising 10 places to No.97. The Hungarian reached the main draw via qualifying at her last three events – Guadalajara, Indian Wells and Miami, where she made the second round. Galfi joins fellow countrywomen Anna Bondar (at No.73) and Panna Udvardy (No.84) in the Top 100 this week. It is the most Hungarians in the Top 100 in nearly 10 years when Timea Babos at No.65, Melinda Czink at No.92 and Greta Arn at No.100 were all in the Top 100 for the week of July 9, 2012.

Other notable rankings movement

Lucia Bronzetti makes her Top 100 debut at No.85, jumping 17 spots from No.102 after reaching the fourth round in Miami as a lucky loser. Bronzetti is the first Italian to crack the Top 100 since Martina Trevisan on Oct. 12, 2020.

For the second time in her career, Egypt’s Mayar Sherif won a WTA 125 tournament, triumphing in Marbella without dropping a set. Sherif moves up 12 spots, climbing from No.73 to No.61, equaling a career-high.

Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch advanced to her biggest career final last week at the Marbella WTA 125 event. She moves up 32 spots (from No.149 to No.117).

Two Czech teenagers rocket into the Top 200 for the first time this week. Linda Fruhvirtova, 16, made waves as a Miami wildcard by upsetting Elise Mertens and Victoria Azarenka to reach the fourth round, and she shoots up 91 places from No.279 to No.188. Last year's Roland Garros girls' champion Linda Noskova, 17, captured her second ITF W60 title in Croissy-Beauborg last week and rises 38 spots from No.222 to No.184.

Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, 20, did not compete between Mar. 2020 and Aug. 2021, and was ranked No.529 when she resumed action. She has compiled a 48-15 record since returning, including her biggest title to date at the Canberra ITF W60 two weeks ago. Uchijima climbs 75 places from No.282 to No.207.

Veronika Kudermetova reaches a career-high doubles ranking of No.4 as a finalist in Miami. She also equals her career-high in singles this week, moving to No.22 with a fourth-round showing in Miami.

Vera Zvonareva, a former Top 10 doubles player, climbs 17 spots, from No.40 to No.23. She teamed up with Laura Siegemund to win the doubles title in Miami. Siegemund now sits at No.39, up from No.93, in this week’s doubles rankings.

With former No.1 Barty now off the rankings, Ajla Tomljanovic becomes the top-ranked Australian woman at No.39.