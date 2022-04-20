The new app enables fans to keep up with official scores and results across the men’s and women’s tours all in one place.

The ATP and WTA joined forces to launch ATP WTA Live, an all-in-one mobile app for the modern tennis fan. It marks the latest in a series of strategic collaborations to unify the fan experience and storytelling across the tours.

Available now, ATP WTA Live brings tennis fans closer to the game than ever before, featuring real-time updates, scores and stats, and behind-the-scenes content from across the ATP and WTA universe.

The new app enables fans to keep up with official scores and results across the men’s and women’s tours, all in one place. Fully customizable notifications will allow fans to tailor their experience around their favorite players, providing up-to-the-minute breaking news, results and movements in the official rankings. Plus, an integrated library of the latest and greatest behind-the-scenes content will mean fans won’t miss a beat of what’s going on beyond the court.

Photo by WTA/ATP

The app’s launch comes at a time of high demand for a unified fan experience, with a growing contingent of tennis fans signaling their support for both tours. It follows a series of collaborations between the ATP and WTA to align storytelling across the sport, including Tennis United, the hit digital show launched in 2020 and integration of both tours’ brand and marketing teams.

The focus on delivering a premium mobile-first experience reflects an acceleration toward on-the-go consumption of tennis, with over 60% of web traffic on ATP and WTA channels coming from mobile users, a figure that has more than doubled over the past decade. Starting on Wednesday, ATP WTA Live will officially replace both tours’ existing apps.

“The ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour are part of the same narrative and share many of the same events. Our fans want to keep up with both,” said Dan Ginger, SVP Brand and Marketing, ATP & WTA. “Launching one official app that brings everything from the tennis world under one roof is an important part of our strategy to serve fans more of what they want and need. We’re thrilled to see this exciting collaboration go live.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas, ATP No. 5, said: “It’s always special when ATP and WTA come together and collaborate on new projects. Having both tours side-by-side is super exciting for the fans, and I think they’ll love the experience of following our sport through the new official app.”



WTA World No.3 Paula Badosa said: “Similar to our fans all over the world, we as professional athletes are often on the go. This new joint app will help all of us keep up with the latest tennis news and scores in a much easier way. I’m excited to share this with the fans so they can follow all the action throughout the season.”

Download ATP WTA Live on Apple Store and Google Play.