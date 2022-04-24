World No.1 Iga Swiatek is up to 23 match-wins in a row as she eased past Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title in her tournament debut. Swiatek has won her last seven finals in straight sets.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek just keeps on winning. The Polish star claimed her fourth consecutive title and her 23rd straight match-win with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final on Sunday.

Swiatek made her Stuttgart tournament debut a triumphant one by completing her week with a commanding 84-minute victory over fourth-ranked Sabalenka. Swiatek collected her seventh career Hologic WTA Tour singles title with the triumph.

Iga yet to be stopped: Swiatek’s winning streak began with a title run at WTA 1000 Doha, and she remained undefeated at WTA 1000 events this year by sweeping through the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and Miami.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart to capture her 4th straight title and 7th career title. The run extends her winning streak to 23 matches, tying Naomi Osaka's streak from 2020-21.



The 20yo joins this list of longest win streaks since 2000:

Two additional wins for her Polish squad at Billie Jean King Cup qualifying gave Swiatek a 19-match winning streak coming into the indoor clay of Stuttgart.

Liudmila Samsonova pushed Swiatek to the limit in Saturday’s semifinals, snapping the top seed’s run of 28 straight sets won in the process. But Swiatek pulled through that match in three hours to set up a meeting against Sabalenka, where the No.1 once again swept through a final.

After the match, Swiatek said joining the other players in the list of longest win streaks since 2000 (see WTA Insider tweet above) is "pretty surreal, honestly. A few years ago I wouldn’t even think about being in this kind of group.

"For sure right now I need to work harder to keep this streak, but I’m just going to take it match by match, and I’m super proud of myself and really satisfied. These are the kind of players who were role models when I was growing up."

Aside from losing her first final to Polona Hercog as a 17-year-old in 2019, Swiatek has been utterly dominant in finals. Swiatek has won seven finals in a row since then without dropping a set, and indeed has lost no more than five games in each of those championship matches.

Swiatek is now the first player to hit 30 match wins this season, as she improved her 2022 win-loss record to an astounding 30-3. After dropping her first meeting with Sabalenka at last year's Akron WTA Finals, Swiatek has won their following two clashes in straight sets.

"I worked hard this week to adjust properly and to play my best tennis on this surface," said Swiatek. "I’m pretty proud of myself and pretty proud of my team because basically after yesterday’s match, it wasn’t easy to reset physically and mentally and be ready for today."

Tale of the final: Swiatek had to save a break point in the opening game with a rally crosscourt backhand, but she methodically moved through the set from there, surviving a patch of brilliant Sabalenka backhands as the Pole picked off big points in a handful of tight games. An untimely double fault by Sabalenka on set point ceded the opener to Swiatek.

2021 Stuttgart runner-up Sabalenka toughed out a service hold from break point down at 1-1 in the second set, deploying multiple forehand winners down the line. But Swiatek found perfect placement on her shots down the stretch, grabbing the last four games to finish off the final and grasp her latest trophy.

All told, Swiatek’s 17 winners outpaced Sabalenka’s 13, and the top seed won 77 percent of her first-service points as she was never broken on the day.

Krawczyk, Schuurs win doubles title

No.2 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs captured the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix doubles title later on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No.1 seeds Coco Gauff and Zhang Shuai.

The champions fought off a whopping six break points in their last two service games combined before prevailing after an hour and 19 minutes of play to win their first Hologic WTA Tour doubles title as a team.

Champions in Stuttgart



🇺🇸 @desiraekrawczyk and 🇳🇱 Demi Schuurs beat Gauff/Zhang to claim the #PorscheTennis doubles title! 🏆

The triumph marks the 15th career doubles title for Schuurs, and the seventh for Krawczyk. They paired up for the first time at Indian Wells last month, and after starting their partnership with a 2-3 record, they knocked off four wins in a row to capture the crown in Stuttgart.

