Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, announced Tuesday she has split with coach Torben Beltz after working together for the past five months.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year,” Raducanu said in a statement. “He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.”

Raducanu, who is currently in Spain for the Mutua Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 event, said she is seeking “a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim.”

In the past year, Raducanu, 19, has worked with Nigel Sears and Andrew Richardson before linking up with Beltz.

The German Beltz previously coached Angelique Kerber. In 2015, they began working together for a second time, and under his wing, Kerber won the 2016 Australian and US Opens.

On Monday, Raducanu rose to a career high of No.11 in the rankings, following a run to the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals in Stuttgart. It was only the second time she won consecutive matches since her breakthrough run in New York last year.

In the interim, starting this week, Raducanu will be accompanied by the LTA’s head of women’s coaching, Iain Bates.