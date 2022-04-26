It doesn't get much more competitive than what we're going to see in the next few weeks in Madrid and Rome. Here are our top storylines to watch at these back-to-back WTA 1000 events.

Imagine if you could gather together the best women’s tennis players in the world, drop them into a single, charged venue – and in the spicy span of a week or so see who shakes out as the very best? And then, after taking a quick breath, turn around and do it all over again?

Typically, most professional sports consist of a long regular-season run up to the playoffs. Here, with the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d’Italia that swiftly follows, it’s a best-case scenario of back-to-back Hologic WTA Tour 1000 tournaments – the riveting cut to the chase, if you will.

Seventeen days of mayhem on European red clay leading up to the fortnight at Roland Garros that culminates the clay season. It’s the second spectacular two-act play of three following Indian Wells-Miami and preceding Toronto-Cincinnati.

A year ago, Aryna Sabalenka beat top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the Madrid final (in a taut third set), a victory that preceded her run to the first two major semifinals of her career.

In Rome, Iga Swiatek, who lost to top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in Madrid’s Round of 16, won the title, her first 1000. One year later, Swiatek is the current No.1 player and eyeing her fifth 1000-level title.

More from Madrid

Main-draw play at the Caja Mágica in Madrid begins Thursday – two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza faces Ajla Tomljanovic and Maria Sakkari meets Madison Keys, among a number of marquee first-round matches. Fourteen of the WTA’s Top 16 players are in the field – without the aid of a first-round bye – and the absorbing storylines are virtually endless.

Iga Swiatek looking to extend streak

By winning the title last week in Stuttgart, the 20-year-old (she turns 21 on May 31) has thrust herself into some remarkable company. Going back to Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, Swiatek has won four consecutive tournaments. Since 2000, only six other women – Serena and Venus Williams, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Lindsay Davenport and Victoria Azarenka – have done that. Her 23 straight match-wins equal Naomi Osaka’s 2021 run and Swiatek is the youngest player since Venus to win 23 or more.

Main draw in Madrid, where Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds. #MadridOpen pic.twitter.com/tdrrMyXI03 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) April 26, 2022

“This is another tournament where I surprised myself,” Swiatek said in Stuttgart, after only a few days to transition to clay from hard courts. “That I can do it and basically that I don’t need to be 100 percent perfectly prepared or I don’t need to feel 100 percent to still play really good tennis and play solid matches.”

That knowledge should sustain her as she defends a significant number of rankings points in the coming weeks. In Madrid, she plays a qualifier in the first round and, potentially, the winner of Jil Teichmann and Petra Kvitova in the second.

Emma Raducanu on the cusp of top 10

In the wake of the teenager’s marvelous breakthrough at last year’s US Open, the skeptics wondered if it was an anomaly. Raducanu won two of five matches over the balance of 2021 and started the new year 2-5. Facing her first professional matches on clay, it was probably a reasonable question.

2021 US Open winner Raducanu splits with coach Torben Beltz

Representing Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup, Raducanu defeated veteran Tereza Martincova earlier this month. The next day she lost to Marketa Vondrousova but arrived in Stuttgart in a positive state of mind. There she won two matches and reached the quarterfinals, where she gave Swiatek a good go, losing 6-4, 6-4.

Raducanu is ranked a career-high No.11 and, with few points to defend until Wimbledon (she reached the Round of 16 a year ago in her first big splash), has a good chance to record another milestone.

Bianca Andreescu’s return

Andreescu might represent the most intriguing questions of all. Three years ago, as a teenager, she won the titles at Indian Wells and Toronto before winning the 2019 US Open. That marked her as a major threat going forward, but the past two years have been a struggle for the 21-year-old now ranked No.111.

Photo by Getty Images

Andreescu, overcoming injuries and personal doubts, played a week ago for the first time in six months in Stuttgart, defeating Jule Niemeier in the first round before extending Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in the second.

“Wow,” she said in an Instagram post, “what a joy to be back competing again.”

Naomi Osaka looking to build momentum

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion looked sharp in Miami, putting together a run to the finals, where she fell to Iga Swiatek. That was her last outing – until now.

Osaka faces a qualifier in Madrid and, if successful, the winner of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Osaka’s ranking is back up to No.36 and she’s 11-3 for the season. This is her fifth campaign in Madrid. Don’t forget that she was a quarterfinalist here in 2019, including a win against Sorribes Tormo.

Monica Puig is back

After a series of debilitating injuries – elbow, labrum, biceps – and two surgeries, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist has played only three matches since 2019. Now she faces No.6 seed Danielle Collins in a first-round match.

Puig, playing on a wildcard, is grateful to be in this position.

Sidelined by injuries, Monica Puig thriving in role as tennis broadcaster

“Sometimes, they say, things happen for a reason,” Puig said recently. “I really didn’t understand the reason behind my injuries, and I was having a tough time coming to terms with what happened. But it really has given me a new motivation in coming back into the sport.

“If I can just get out on the court at a Grand Slam and win some matches – or at any tournament, for that matter – that would be a bigger win for me than I could ever say.”