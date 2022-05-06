Check out the gear from Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, the finalists in this year's Madrid Open.

On Saturday, Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur will meet for the Mutua Madrid Open championship. Check out the gear they used en route to their first trip to a Hologic WTA Tour 1000 final.

Jabeur combined the colorful and stylish Lotto Top Ten III NY Top with the Lotto Top Ten III NY Skirt.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Jabeur used the lighter, faster version of Federer's Wilson RF97 Autograph, the Pro Staff 97 v13 to reach the finals.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Pegula kept the Madrid sun out of her eyes sporting the adidas Superlite 2 Visor.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Pegula used the Yonex EZONE 98 2022, combining a spin-friendly racquet with raw speed to power her way through the field.

Photo by Jimmie 48/WTA

