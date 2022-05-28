Veronika Kudermetova moved through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when Paula Badosa retired from their French Open match due to injury.

Veronika Kudermetova notched a career milestone at the French Open on Saturday, though not in the way she might've liked. She's through to the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career after No.3 Paula Badosa retired from their third round match due to a right calf injury.

Badosa took a medical timeout on her right leg after losing five straight games from 2-0 in the first set, and after falling a break behind in the second, she retired from the match trailing 6-3, 2-1. Badosa had previously beaten Kudermetova twice this year, in Indian Wells and Madrid, with the loss of just eight combined games in the two matches.

With No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka exiting at the hands of Italy's Camila Giorgi moments prior to Badosa shaking hands, world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the sole Top 10 player to make it through the French Open's first three rounds.

Paula Badosa decides not to go on.



The victory is Kudermetova's fourth career win against a Top 5 player, albeit in abridged fashion. Her three previous wins against that level of opposition all came on hard courts. She reached the third round of the French Open in 2019, and matched that best result with back-to-back showings at the Australian Open in the last two years.

To further stretch her best-ever major run, Kudermetova will next face either No.16 seed Elena Rybakina or No.22 seed Madison Keys for a spot in the quarterfinals.

