Camila Giorgi reached the Roland Garros fourth round for the first time with a comeback win over No.7 Aryna Sabalenka. Giorgi will face in-form Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16.

Camila Giorgi of Italy pulled off another upset at Roland Garros on Saturday, ousting No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the Round of 16 in Paris for the first time in her career.

No.28 seed Giorgi, who had made the French Open third round on two previous occasions, set a new career-best showing at the event with the 1-hour and 42-minute comeback victory over Sabalenka.

"I think it was a great game," Giorgi said after her win on Court Simonne Mathieu. "It was a very good match, and especially out there it's a new stadium, so I think it was just really fun to play there. Very nice ambiance."

Giorgi freight train coming through 🚂



The No.28 seed knocks out Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 and advances to the last 16 at #RolandGarros for the first time.

Camila on the rise: Giorgi is on a recent hot streak against Top 10 players, having now won five of her last seven matches against that cohort. Before that patch, she had lost 12 straight matches against the Top 10.

Last year, Giorgi won her first WTA 1000 title at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal, defeating three Top 20 players en route to the crown. At age 30, Giorgi could potentially hit a new career-high ranking after the French Open, surpassing her career-high ranking of No.26, obtained in 2018.

Tale of the match: Sabalenka used a variety of stellar service returns to earn the only break of the first set at 3-3. Sabalenka had no trouble closing from there, polishing off the opener with a forehand winner.

From there, though, Giorgi took control, using blistering returns and a series of backhand winners to roll through the second set. Giorgi broke serve at love to start the third set, and after breaking again for 3-0 on the fourth break point of that game, the Italian was cruising.

Giorgi had to save a break point in the final game, but she finished off the bagel for her 14th Top 10 win overall. The hard-hitting affair ended with Giorgi having three more winners and five fewer unforced errors than Sabalenka.

Surging Kasatkina defeats Rogers

In the Round of 16, Giorgi will take on No.20 seed Daria Kasatkina, who continued her excellent form with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Shelby Rogers in Saturday's third round.

Kasatkina: “You can be prepared really well for the tournament and you can lose 1st round b/c of the bad draw or bad match or something.



"So the stars have to be in one spot to achieve a good result sometimes and I want the stars to be in the spot for the next couple of days." pic.twitter.com/GmH0FjzGNx — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 28, 2022

2018 Roland Garros quarterfinalist Kasatkina has been on fire during the first week, dropping only ten games total in her three victories. Kasatkina needed 1 hour and 19 minutes to dispatch 50th-ranked Rogers, who was a Roland Garros quarterfinalist in 2016.

After taking a 5-1 lead in the first set, Kasatkina had to fend off a late surge by hard-hitting Rogers, who pulled back to 5-3 and saved five set points. However, Kasatkina was able to convert her sixth chance when a Rogers forehand miscue found the net.

Former World No.10 Kasatkina had an easier time in the second set, using deep topspin forehands and sterling court coverage to break Rogers twice and extend her pristine run in Paris. Kasatkina had a mere seven unforced errors in the match, compared to Rogers's 41.

Looking ahead: Giorgi and Kasatkina have only played once before, with Kasatkina getting the 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win on the indoor hardcourts of Lyon in 2020.