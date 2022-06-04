Celebrities from inside and out of tennis congratulated Iga Swiatek, the newest multiple-Grand Slam champion, on her latest title at Roland Garros.

Thirty-five victories in a row, a second Grand Slam title -- No.1 Iga Swiatek is truly on top of the world.

After winning her second Roland Garros title on Saturday, stars inside and out of tennis took to social media to congratulate the 21-year-old Polish superstar.

The plaudits from inside the tennis community started immediately:

Congrats @iga_swiatek 👏👏 incredible really 🙏❤️ — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) June 4, 2022

Poland's top tennis stars and other incredible athletes from all nations also congratulated the newest multiple-Grand Slam champion:

And the cheers kept on rolling in for the rest of the day....

@iga_swiatek 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This level is amongst the greatest of all time @WTA. #Iga35 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) June 4, 2022

Wooow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga @iga_swiatek ! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 4, 2022

Getting reacquainted 🧡@iga_swiatek is only the 10th woman in the Open Era to capture multiple singles titles at #RolandGarros. 7 are Hall of Famers.



Congratulations on lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen once more, Iga! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/brEG97rGxQ — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 4, 2022

That is what one calls taking the game to another level. @iga_swiatek is the @rolandgarros champion ….again.



WOW — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 4, 2022

congratulations to both Iga & Coco! phenomenal from both✨two people that are super easy to root for!🥂 — Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) June 4, 2022

