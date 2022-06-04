Thirty-five victories in a row, a second Grand Slam title -- No.1 Iga Swiatek is truly on top of the world.
After winning her second Roland Garros title on Saturday, stars inside and out of tennis took to social media to congratulate the 21-year-old Polish superstar.
The plaudits from inside the tennis community started immediately:
Congratulations, @iga_swiatek, on another incredible win! #RolandGarros https://t.co/VlNT84RclG— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 4, 2022
Congrats @iga_swiatek 👏👏 incredible really 🙏❤️— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) June 4, 2022
Simply amazing @iga_swiatek! 🤝🏻🍿 Congrats! @rolandgarros 🏆— Carlos Alcaraz (@alcarazcarlos03) June 4, 2022
Poland's top tennis stars and other incredible athletes from all nations also congratulated the newest multiple-Grand Slam champion:
Pełna dominacja i perfekcja. Gratulacje @iga_swiatek !👏🏆🎾 #RolandGarros #2— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) June 4, 2022
Gratulacje @iga_swiatek 💪🇵🇱— Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) June 4, 2022
Pięknie wygrany @rolandgarros #RolandGarros
CONGRATS, @iga_swiatek!! 🤯 https://t.co/YYDggl3Sm2— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 4, 2022
Congrats, @iga_swiatek! pic.twitter.com/7vl8aNMjDG— Ruslan Malinovskyi 🇺🇦 (@malinovskyi18) June 4, 2022
Incredible !!! 35-0 @iga_swiatek !! #respect congrats on amazing achievement !!— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) June 4, 2022
And the cheers kept on rolling in for the rest of the day....
@iga_swiatek 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This level is amongst the greatest of all time @WTA. #Iga35— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) June 4, 2022
Wooow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga @iga_swiatek !— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 4, 2022
Congratulations, @iga_swiatek! 😍 https://t.co/GXM2amL2TV— Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 4, 2022
Getting reacquainted 🧡@iga_swiatek is only the 10th woman in the Open Era to capture multiple singles titles at #RolandGarros. 7 are Hall of Famers.— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 4, 2022
Congratulations on lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen once more, Iga! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/brEG97rGxQ
That is what one calls taking the game to another level. @iga_swiatek is the @rolandgarros champion ….again.— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 4, 2022
WOW
Incredible Iga 🏆 congratulations @iga_swiatek @rolandgarros— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 4, 2022
congratulations to both Iga & Coco! phenomenal from both✨two people that are super easy to root for!🥂— Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) June 4, 2022
