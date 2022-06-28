World No.1 Iga Swiatek opened her 2022 Wimbledon campaign with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Jana Fett on Centre Court. Also, Coco Gauff was pushed to the brink in her opener before overcoming Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The 2022 Roland Garros finalists took different paths into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek of Poland collected her 36th consecutive match-win on Tuesday as she moved past Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 in the first round of Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff of the United States, the runner-up to Swiatek earlier this month in Paris, needed two-and-a-half grueling hours to overcome Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

3️⃣ different surfaces. 6️⃣ trophies in a row.



🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek continues to make history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PsP3jpVQta — wta (@WTA) June 28, 2022

Iga's streak continues: Opening Centre Court play on Tuesday, World No.1 Swiatek needed 1 hour and 14 minutes to best World No.252 Fett, who was contesting just her third Grand Slam main draw.

Swiatek 'privileged and proud' to receive Centre Court honor

In her first match since winning Roland Garros, Swiatek was dominant in the first set, but she was heavily tested by Fett in the second set. Fett increasingly drew errors from the top seed as the match progressed, and the qualifier held five break points to take a commanding 4-1 lead in the second set.

But Swiatek's powerful groundstrokes kept her in good stead overall, and she squeaked her way out of that peril before grabbing the last five games of the match. Swiatek converted six of her 10 break points on the day.

On-court words from the winner:

"I'm really motivated to play well here"



No.1 seed Iga Swiatek speaks after a record-breaking win on Centre Court#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Sly0oXVAp0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2022

By the numbers: Fett is now 0-3 against Top 10 players in her career. Fett famously held two match points against Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of the 2018 Australian Open -- an event Wozniacki would go on to win.

Swiatek has now matched Monica Seles's 36-match winning streak from 1990. A second-round win for Swiatek would tie Martina Hingis's season-opening 37-match winning streak in 1997.

Swiatek will next face Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, who beat British wildcard Sonay Kartal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the second round of Wimbledon for the second time. Pattinama Kerkhove replaced Danka Kovinic in the draw due to a lower back injury.

Gauff fends off Ruse challenge

No.11 seed Gauff was pushed all the way by World No.54 Ruse in their first meeting, but the 18-year-old American, the youngest player in the draw, prevailed on Court 2. Gauff is into the Wimbledon second round for the third time in her three appearances.

Ruse saved 21 of the 25 break points she faced in total. However, Gauff was still able to eke out the win, firing the same amount of winners as Ruse while also hitting 30 fewer unforced errors than the Romanian.

Risky, aggressive play by Ruse gave her the first set handily, but Gauff fought back to clinch the second set. In a gripping 70-minute third set, a netcord return winner gave Gauff an early break before Ruse leveled the affair again at 3-3.

An enthralling 5-5 game proved decisive, where Ruse saved five break points before Gauff earned a sixth chance in that game with a stunning backhand winner down the line. A double fault by Ruse finally ceded that game to Gauff, and the American subsequently served out the match at love.

Gauff will take on another Romanian in the second round: former World No.20 Mihaela Buzarnescu, who defeated last year's Junior Wimbledon finalist Nastasja Schunk 6-4, 6-2.

Wang Qiang upsets Bencic; Krejcikova advances

A two-day upset was completed on Tuesday when Wang Qiang of China knocked out No.14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

On Monday night, Bencic incredibly came back from 5-1 down in the second set to win six straight games and level the match, forcing the remainder of the match into Tuesday.

But former World No.12 Wang would not make the same mistake twice and she eased through the decider on Tuesday. The victory marks Wang's second Top 20 win of the year, both coming at majors -- she upset Gauff in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

Meanwhile, No.13 seed Barbora Krejcikova moved safely into Round 2, defeating Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 7-6(4), 6-3 in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Krejcikova, the 2021 Roland Garros champion from the Czech Republic, won 78 percent of her first-service points to advance past World No.68 Zanevska. In the second round, Krejcikova will face Viktorija Golubic, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year.

More to come....