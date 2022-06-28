Making her return to tennis, Venus Williams will team up Jamie Murray to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams has entered the mixed doubles competition at The Championships with Britain's Jamie Murray. Williams and Murray received a wild card into the mixed-doubles draw and will face Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in the first round.

The mixed doubles competition begins on Friday, July 1.

Williams, 42, is a two-time mixed doubles champion. She won both titles in 1998 at the Australian Open and French Open. She also won Olympic silver with Rajeev Ram at the 2016 Olympics.

In 2006, Williams paired with Bob Bryan to make the Wimbledon final. Murray is a former doubles No.1 who has captured two major doubles titles and five mixed-doubles titles. He is a two-time mixed doubles champion at Wimbledon (2007 with Jelena Jankovic and 2017 with Martina Hingis). From 2017 to 2019, Murray won three consecutive titles at the US Open, first with Hingis and the final two with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Williams has not competed in any discipline since playing singles at the Chicago Open last August. Her last foray on the mixed-doubles court came last summer at Wimbledon, where she paired with Australia's Nick Kyrgios. The headline-grabbing duo won their opening round before Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

With Venus' announcement, both Williams sisters have returned to Grand Slam action.

Serena Williams made her competitive return in doubles with World No.2 Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International Eastbourne and took a singles wild card into the Championships, her first tournament in 12 months.