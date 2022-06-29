Ons Jabeur eased into the third round while No.5 Maria Sakkari finds herself on the brink of a career-best result at The Championships.

World No.2 Ons Jabeur advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa. The victory extended Jabeur's grass-court win streak to seven matches and set up a third-round match with French teenager Diane Parry.

Jabeur's confident start: The Tunisian came into Wimbledon riding a wave of confidence after winning her first grass-court title in Berlin, enjoying a week of doubles with Serena Williams in Eastbourne, and rising to a new career-high ranking at No.2.

So far, Jabeur has laid down the heavy scorelines one would expect from the second-best player in the world. She has lost just eight games over her first two matches, having beaten Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

How the match was won: After a long day of waiting and seeing her match moved from No.3 Court to Court 12, Jabeur needed the first eight games of the match to settle herself. But from 4-4 in the first set, Jabeur won the final eight games of the match. Jabeur sealed the 64-minute win on her fifth match point.

Stat of the match: Through her first two matches, Jabeur has been broken just once. She has held serve in 15 of 16 service games.

Maria Sakkari quietly moves through

World No.5 Maria Sakkari matched her career-best result at Wimbledon by advancing to the third round. The Greek star defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.

Wimbledon is the only Slam at which Sakkari has yet to make the Round of 16. Standing in Sakkari's way of the second week this year is Germany's Tatjana Maria. The two will face off on Friday.

"I'm just enjoying my game on the grass because there were certain people saying I could never play on the grass, but I believe that I really can because I'm a good mover, I have a good serve," Sakkari said. "As I said, I've been playing more aggressive, so I don't see why not doing well on this surface."

Motivated Maria: "I think Wimbledon is Wimbledon," Sakkari said after her first-round match. "It's probably one of most special, if not the most special, tournament of the year. There's something very unique about it. I'm very motivated only by being here. It's always an honor, no matter what ranking you have, being here. It's a great reward for what I have achieved."

Elise Mertens saves match points before play suspended

Belgium's Elise Mertens' streak of 17 consecutive Grand Slam third rounds remains intact for one more day. The No.31 saved two match points against Hungary's Panna Udvardy before sealing the second-set tiebreak as light began to fade on Court 16. Udvardy took the first set 6-3 and Mertens rallied to take the second set 7-6(5). Play was then suspended due to light and the two will come back on Thursday to complete the match.

Mertens has not lost before the third round at a major since the 2017 US Open. Udvardy, ranked No.100, had never won a main-draw match at a Slam until Wimbledon. The winner will face Angelique Kerber.

Play was also suspended between Heather Watson and Wang Qiang, with the Brit leading 7-5, 5-4 with Wang to serve. Watson led the second set 5-2 before a strong comeback from Wang put the match back on serve. The winner will face Slovenia's Kaja Juvan, who defeated Dalma Galfi 7-5, 6-3.