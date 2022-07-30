Ashleigh Barty had another milestone moment in a whirlwind 2022, as the recently-retired champion announced her marriage to partner Garry Kissick.

Barty, the year-end World No.1 for the last three seasons, posted a wedding photo alongside Kissick to Instagram on Saturday with the caption "Husband & Wife."

The pair got engaged at the end of last year and had already set designs on a 2022 wedding even before Barty claimed this year's first singles major on home soil at the 2022 Australian Open.

Barty won her third Grand Slam singles title in February, thrilling her compatriots by becoming the first Australian woman to capture that trophy since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

That proved to be Barty's final tournament, as she announced her retirement from professional tennis in March while still at the World No.1 spot of the WTA singles rankings.

Barty and Kissick embrace on Centre Court after Barty claimed the 2021 Wimbledon singles title. Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

In less than half a year since then, Barty has been feted in her home country, receiving the Officer of the Order of Australia title for her services to sport and youth development programs.

The very next day, Barty took part in the eighth edition of the nationally-televised Big Freeze, where she and other celebrities plunge down a water slide in costume to raise awareness and funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

In one of their most recent adventures, Barty and Kissick, both exceptional golfers, attended the 150th Open Championship, the year's final men's golf major event, at the prestigious St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland earlier this month.