MASON, Ohio -- The Hologic WTA Tour heads back to the United States next week for the Western & Southern Open, the seventh WTA 1000 event of the season. With a full field that includes top seed and World No.1 Iga Swiatek as well as Serena and Venus Williams, Cincinnati promises to be electric from Round 1.
Here's what you need to know:
When does the tournament start?
The Western & Southern Open is a joint WTA/ATP outdoor hard-court event played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The tournament features a 56-player singles draw and 28-team doubles draw. The Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball will be used.
Main draw play begins on Monday, Aug.15.
When are the finals?
The singles final will be played on Sunday, Aug.21 at 2:00 p.m. The doubles final will played a day earlier, on Saturday, Aug. 20 following the men's semifinals.
Who are the top seeds?
Projected Top 16 seeds
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Anett Kontaveit
3. Paula Badosa
4. Maria Sakkari
5. Ons Jabeur
6. Aryna Sabalenka
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Garbiñe Muguruza
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Emma Raducanu
11. Coco Gauff
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Leylah Fernandez
14. Karolina Pliskova
15. Simona Halep
16. Jelena Ostapenko
Who are the defending champions?
Ashleigh Barty captured the title last summer, defeating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The win was Barty's fifth and final title of the season.
In doubles, Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai took home the title, defeating Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 7–5, 6–3. Stosur and Zhang would go on to win the US Open.
What does the draw look like?
Main draw in Cincinnati, where Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds.— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 12, 2022
Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/KnNLOZORWN
What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?
First round: 1 point/$11,725
Second round: 60 points/$16,340
Third round: 105 points/$28,730
Quarterfinals: 190 points/$57,440
Semifinals: 350 points/$125,000
Final: 585 points/$242,800
Champion: 900 points/$412,000