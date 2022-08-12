The Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour join forces at the Western & Southern Open for the last WTA 1000 event before the US Open.

MASON, Ohio -- The Hologic WTA Tour heads back to the United States next week for the Western & Southern Open, the seventh WTA 1000 event of the season. With a full field that includes top seed and World No.1 Iga Swiatek as well as Serena and Venus Williams, Cincinnati promises to be electric from Round 1.

Here's what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

The Western & Southern Open is a joint WTA/ATP outdoor hard-court event played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The tournament features a 56-player singles draw and 28-team doubles draw. The Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball will be used.

Main draw play begins on Monday, Aug.15.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Sunday, Aug.21 at 2:00 p.m. The doubles final will played a day earlier, on Saturday, Aug. 20 following the men's semifinals.

Who are the top seeds?

Projected Top 16 seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Paula Badosa

4. Maria Sakkari

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Garbiñe Muguruza

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Emma Raducanu

11. Coco Gauff

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Leylah Fernandez

14. Karolina Pliskova

15. Simona Halep

16. Jelena Ostapenko

Champion's Reel: How Ashleigh Barty won Cincinnati 2021

Who are the defending champions?

Ashleigh Barty captured the title last summer, defeating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The win was Barty's fifth and final title of the season.

In doubles, Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai took home the title, defeating Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 7–5, 6–3. Stosur and Zhang would go on to win the US Open.

What does the draw look like?

Main draw in Cincinnati, where Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds.



Round 1: Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/KnNLOZORWN — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 12, 2022

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First round: 1 point/$11,725

Second round: 60 points/$16,340

Third round: 105 points/$28,730

Quarterfinals: 190 points/$57,440

Semifinals: 350 points/$125,000

Final: 585 points/$242,800

Champion: 900 points/$412,000