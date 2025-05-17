Paolini beats Gauff in Rome to become first Italian winner in 40 years

Jasmine Paolini needed just 89 minutes to stop Coco Gauff and end four decades of waiting, becoming the first Italian woman to win the Rome title on home soil in the Open Era.

For the first time in 40 years, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia has an Italian women’s singles champion.

With President Sergio Mattarella watching from the stands, No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini thrilled the home crowd and swept past No. 4 Coco Gauff 6–4, 6–2 in Saturday’s final on Campo Centrale.

Paolini is the first Italian woman to win her country’s biggest tournament since Raffaella Reggi in 1985. Reggi’s victory came in Taranto, which also makes Paolini the first to capture the Internazionali BNL d’Italia title in Rome during the Open Era (1968).

"It's pure joy to have this trophy in my hands here in Rome at home," Paolini said. "Really happy about it and grateful, as well."

'Forza' in Rome: Paolini takes the title and sweeps to national glory

Fast facts: In the matchup between Top 5 players, Paolini needed 1 hour and 29 minutes to best Gauff and pick up her second career WTA 1000 title, following 2024 Dubai. This is Paolini's third WTA singles title overall -- and her first on clay.

Gauff won their first two career meetings, but those were on hard court, and Paolini has taken control of their rivalry on clay. Paolini beat Gauff for the first time last month in Stuttgart on indoor clay, and now she has backed up that win on the dirt in Rome, leveling their overall head-to-head at 2-2.

Paolini is now projected to return to her career-high ranking of No. 4 on Monday, just in time for a likely Top 4 placement in the Roland Garros seedings. Gauff, meanwhile, will still rise back to her career-high of No. 2.

"[Paolini] forced me to play that way," Gauff said after the match. "Maybe I could have served better and put more balls in the court, could play better. I definitely could and can. But she played to win today and she deserved to win."

Paolini’s week isn’t over yet. She and Sara Errani will play Sunday’s doubles final in an attempt to defend their title -- and if they win, Paolini will become the first player to sweep the singles and doubles titles at a WTA 1000 event since Vera Zvonareva in Indian Wells in 2009.

Match moments: Lengthy rallies were the order of the day from the beginning, as two of the best movers on tour initially took their opponent's service advantage out of play. The first three games went against serve.

Paolini was the first player to grab a service hold as she built a 3-1 lead, and the home favorite was a point away from moving ahead by a double-break at 4-1. Gauff, though, erased that break point with a fierce backhand down the line, and held to stay within touching distance.

However, Paolini maintained her break as her forehand paid dividends. At 5-4, a rally groundstroke found the baseline to set up triple set point, and she held at love to clinch the first set as light drizzle began to fall.

A bit of precipitation did not dampen the crowd's spirits, nor did it affect Paolini's game. Coming into Rome, Paolini was 18-1 this year after winning the first set (only Elina Svitolina beat her from a set down this season, at the Australian Open) and that pattern continued.

Paolini eased through the second set and sealed the win with an unreturned serve, capping a historic moment for Italian tennis in the Eternal City. She converted five of seven break points in a clinical performance.

"It's a dream to win in Rome, of course ... for every maybe kid that's playing in Italy," Paolini said. "I'm enjoying the moment. It's an amazing one."