It was a big week for the winners in Toronto. Simona Halep climbed her way back into the Top 10, while Coco Gauff became the second youngest player to reach No.1 in doubles.

Here’s the latest notable rankings movers following the National Bank Open in Toronto, where Simona Halep outlasted Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets to win the title.

Halep returns to Top 10

Simona Halep returns to the Top 10 this week after capturing the Toronto title, her second title of the season. With titles in 2016 and 2018, it is the first time Halep won three championships at the same tournament.

Ranked No.27 as recently as the week of Feb. 28, Halep has reached the semifinals at seven of her 13 tournaments this season, including four of her past five outings. With the title in Toronto, Halep moves up nine spots, climbing from No.15 to No.6, her highest ranking since last summer (the week of Jun. 28, 2021).

Gauff No.1 in doubles

Coco Gauff teamed up with fellow American Jessica Pegula to win their second WTA 1000 title of the year. At 18 years, 154 days old, Gauff becomes the second youngest player to make her debut atop the rankings. Martina Hingis (17 years, 251 days) holds the distinction as the youngest to move to No.1, while Gauff is slightly younger than Anna Kournikova (18 years, 168 days).

While Gauff moves to No.1, Pegula also makes her Top 10 debut in doubles and holds the No.8 ranking in both singles and doubles this week.

Haddad Maia makes Top 20 debut

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian to reach a WTA 1000 final, and her runner-up performance in Toronto earns her 585 ranking points. She moves up eight spots, from No.24 to No.16. Haddad Maia becomes the first Brazilian to reach the Top 20 since the introduction of the computer ranking system on Nov. 3, 1975.

Haddad Maia was ranked No.115 as recently as last October, but has compiled a 43-17 record at all levels in 2022, and 26-14 in WTA main draws. This includes the 26-year-old's first two WTA titles in Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as the Saint-Malo WTA 125.

Concord WTA 125 boosts Vandeweghe, Pera

CoCo Vandeweghe won her biggest title in more than six years last week at the WTA 125 event in Concord, Massachusetts. Vandeweghe hit 40 aces in the tournament, including 12 in the championship match, enough to snap Bernarda Pera’s 16-match winning streak.

Vandweghe moves up 67 spots (from No.192 to No.125), while Pera moves up seven spots to make her Top 50 debut (at No.49).

Eighteen-year-old Katrina Scott also makes her Top 200 debut this week after reaching the semifinals in Concord. Scott moves up 48 spots from No.241 to No.193.

Other notable rankings movements

--A quarterfinalist in Toronto, Zheng Qinwen moves up 10 spots to reach a career-high ranking of No.41 (from No.51).

--At the ITF W100 event in Landisville, Pennsylvania, China’s Zhu Lin captured the title, earning 140 ranking points. She climbs 20 spots from No.93 to No.73, her highest ranking since 2019.

--Elizabeth Mandlik defeated former Top 10 player Kristina Mladenovic in the second round en route to the final in Landisville. Mandlik was runner-up only one week after making her tour-level main-draw debut in San Jose. In just two weeks, Mandlik’s ranking has improved 97 spots, from No.240 to No.143.

--Asia Muhammad made her WTA 1000 main-draw debut in Toronto last week as a qualifier. Muhammad defeated Madison Keys in the opening round for the first Top 30 win of her career before falling to Pegula. Muhammad moves up 40 spots, from No.187 to No.147.

--Ironically, in the week that Serena Williams announced her evolution away from tennis, the former World No.1 also regained her WTA ranking. Williams' defeat of Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first round of Toronto was her first victory since Roland Garros 2021, and the 60 points she gained have enabled her to re-enter the rankings at No.612.