Photo gallery: Simona Halep and the best of Toronto 2022

The best photo from each day of the 2022 National Bank Open.

01 /10
Pre-tournament: Jelena Ostapenko arrives for practise with a new canine companion, Balenciaga the Yorkshire terrier.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

02 /10
Pre-tournament: Wimbledon girls' doubles finalist Victoria Mboko, 15, impressed on her WTA qualifying debut, taking Claire Liu to three sets in the first round.

Photo by Gyles Dias/Tennis Canada

03 /10
Pre-tournament: Marie Bouzkova dives for a backhand en route to defeating Tatjana Maria to qualify for the main draw.

Photo by Peter Power/Tennis Canada

04 /10
Day 1: Playing her first singles match in almost 12 months, Venus Williams fell to Jil Teichmann in the first round.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /10
Day 2: US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez joined forces with younger sister Bianca, 18, for a first-round doubles win over Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Photo by Steve Russell/Getty Images

06 /10
Day 3: Serena Williams, who announced her evolution away from tennis this week, bade an emotional farewell to fans after exiting in the second round to Belinda Bencic.

Photo by Peter Power/Tennis Canada

07 /10
Day 4: Zheng Qinwen and Bianca Andreescu resume play after a changeover during their third round, won by Zheng to seal her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Photo by Gyles Dias/Tennis Canada

08 /10
Day 5: Coco Gauff focuses during her doubles semifinal. Gauff would ultimately take the title alongside Jessica Pegula and rise to World Doubles No.1 as a result.

Photo by Steve Russell/Getty Images

09 /10
Day 6: Beatriz Haddad Maia strikes a backhand en route to defeating Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals and becoming the first Brazilian player to reach a WTA 1000 final.

Photo by Julian Avram/Getty Images

10 /10
Day 7: The moment of triumph as Simona Halep sealed her 24th Hologic WTA Tour title and third at the National Bank Open.

Photo by Vaughn Riley/Getty Images

