Two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, Coco Vandeweghe, and Elizabeth Mandlik lead the list of US Open wild cards.

The USTA announced its eight US Open main-draw wild-card recipients, and seven-time major champion Venus Williams and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lead the list.

Earlier this summer, Williams, 41, made her competitive return to singles competition at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. The two-time US Open champion will return to New York for the first time since 2020.

Kenin, 23, is the last American to win a major title, having done so at the Australian Open in 2020. Currently ranked No.412, Kenin recently returned to competition after an extended injury.

In addition to Williams and Kenin, four additional Americans have received wild cards into the main draw:

2017 US Open semifinalist Coco Vandeweghe, 30, who won her first singles title in six years last week at the WTA 125 event in Concord, Massachusetts .

. Elizabeth Mandlik, 21, who won the USTA's US Open Wildcard Challenge after a summer that saw her make her WTA main-draw debut at San Jose and win her tour debut.

Peyton Stearns, 20, the NCAA singles champion and sophomore at the University of Texas

Eleana Yu, 17, who won the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championships.

The USTA's reciprocal wild cards will go to France's Harmony Tan and Australia's Jaimee Fourlis.

The USTA also announced its US Open qualifying wild cards:

Kayla Day, 22, the former World No.1 junior and 2016 US Open girls’ singles champion

Valerie Glozman, 15, the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s national singles runner-up

Catherine Harrison, 28, former UCLA Bruin who qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon earlier this summer

Liv Hovde, 16, the reigning Wimbledon girls’ singles champion and No.4 junior

Elvina Kalieva, 19, a 2021 US Open girls’ doubles finalist

Ashlyn Krueger, 18, the 2021 USTA Girls’ 18s national champion

Christina McHale, 30, the former No.24 and 2012 London Olympian

Whitney Osuigwe, 20, former No.1 junior and 2017 French Open girls’ singles champion

Katrina Scott, 18, who has won three USTA Pro Circuit singles titles this year.

The 2022 US Open will be played Aug. 29-Sept. 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.