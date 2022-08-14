Check out the racquets used by the Toronto champs.

With her win in Toronto, Simona Halep returned to the Top 10, while Coco Gauff became No.1 in doubles, while winning the title alongside Jessica Pegula. Check out the racquets these players used during their title runs.

Capturing her 24th career title in Toronto, Simona Halep powered her way through the field with Wilson Blade 98, a racquet for experienced players looking for speed, spin and precision.

Gauff used the Head Boom MP 2022, a light and user-friendly racquet, in Toronto to capture the title and rise to No.1 in the doubles rankings.

Using her Yonex EZONE 98 2022, one of the most accessible player’s racquets on the market, Jessica Pegula teamed up with Coco Gauff to win their second doubles title together.

