'I lost count!' Mertens saves 11 match points in 's-Hertogenbosch semifinals

In 's-Hertogenbosch, Elise Mertens set a new record for match points saved by a Hologic WTA Tour main-draw match-winner this decade. The Belgian saved 11 in a comeback win over two-time Libema Open champion Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In the Libema Open semifinals on Saturday, Elise Mertens set a new record for the decade.

's-Hertogenbosch: Draws | Scores | Order of play

No. 3 seed Mertens saved 11 match points in a stunning 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 victory over No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. This is the most match points saved en route to winning a Hologic WTA Tour main-draw match during the 2020s.

"I didn’t even know it was 11, after one or two I lost count," Mertens said, after her comeback. "I was very focused on the game, which, of course, I like that about me, that I just keep going.

"It was a difficult match, I think she started really well, and it was 6-2, 5-3 for her. I just stayed with my head in the game and gave everything I had. Especially in the third set, I felt like, ‘OK, this is maybe my opportunity.’ So I’m very happy I took that chance."

Mertens has a habit of battling back from match point down. She already came back from the brink once this year, saving two match points before beating Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.

In another example, she saved match points in consecutive rounds at the 2023 US Open (three saved vs. Mirjam Bjorklund in the first round, and two saved vs. Danielle Collins in the second round).

This decade, the Belgian has also saved match points at the following events: 2021 Dubai (three vs. Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals), 2021 US Open (six vs. Rebecca Peterson in the first round) and 2022 Wimbledon (two vs. Panna Udvardy in the second round).

Mertens' success on Saturday is particularly impressive considering it came over one of 's-Hertogenbosch's most prolific winners. Alexandrova has made the quarterfinals or better at the last five editions of the Libema Open, including two titles in 2022 and 2023.

Mertens will now face qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the final. Ruse needed four match points of her own before polishing off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Saturday's second semifinal.

Mertens has won all three of her previous meetings with Ruse, but they have not played each other since February of 2023, and this will be their first meeting on grass.