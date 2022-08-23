Want to look like the pros? Check out the gear of Caroline Garcia en route to her third title of the season.

Caroline Garcia became the first player in 2022 to capture a title on all three surfaces by winning the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

During her week, Garcia sported the Yonex Melbourne 2022 Tank with VeryCOOL moisture absorbing technology to keep cool in the Cincinnati heat.

Matching the top, Garcia wore the Yonex 2022 Melbourne Skirt, keeping her cool under pressure.

Caroline Garcia played aggressive tennis throughout the week using her Yonex VCORE 100.

Wearing the New Balance 996v4, Garcia moved effortlessly around the court.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links