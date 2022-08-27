World No.10 Daria Kasatkina needed just over an hour to best first-time WTA semifinalist Diane Parry at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby on Friday. Kasatkina will now take on Daria Saville in Saturday's final.

No.1 seed Daria Kasatkina charged into her second final of the year with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 win over Diane Parry at the inaugural Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby on Friday.

World No.10 Kasatkina took just 62 minutes to top 19-year-old, 81st-ranked Parry, who was playing the first Hologic WTA Tour semifinal of her career.

"I'm happy with the level of the tennis today," Kasatkina said after her win. "At the beginning, it was a bit tight, but I'm happy with how I was able to manage the nerves, and I'm really happy with the way I was playing from the middle of the first set to the end of the match.

"To play finals, it's always great because we don't make many, many finals -- unfortunately it's like this! So every time I play a final it's great, and I'm excited to be in the final and prepare for tomorrow."

Kasatkina had 18 winners and 11 unforced errors in the match, while Parry's 12 winners were well outpaced by 32 unforced errors. Kasatkina made good use of when she got her first serve into play, winning a whopping 88 percent of those points.

Kasatkina's two 2022 finals have both come this month on hard court. She claimed her fifth career singles title in San Jose at the start of August, and posted a new career-high ranking of World No.9 following that triumph.

Kasatkina's final opponent will be No.9 seed Daria Saville of Australia. Saville advanced to the final after No.10 seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine pulled out of their semifinal match due to a right shoulder injury.

Former Top 20 player Saville is into her first singles final since 2017, the year where she reached three finals and won her lone singles title to date at New Haven.

Saville continues an excellent comeback season after Achilles tendon surgery, which she had in February of 2021 and kept her out of action for most of last year. This year, she made quarterfinals at Miami and Guadalajara before a semifinal showing in Washington D.C. earlier this month.

Thanks to her solid performances, Saville has seen her ranking rise this year from No.627 in February to her current position of No.73.

Kasatkina has come out on top in both of her previous meetings with Saville, although they haven't played since 2017. Kasatkina defeated Saville in the first round of the 2015 US Open and the Round of 16 at 2017 Charleston.