NEW YORK -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek, defending champion Emma Raducanu, 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Friday spoke to reporters at US Open Media Day. With an eclectic topic list that ranged from reading materials to newly acquired tattoos, here's what the players had to say ahead of the final Slam of the season.

Swiatek learning to adjust to the vibe of New York City:

"I feel like the last couple of weeks in Toronto and in Cincinnati, have been pretty hectic for me. I felt really nervous. When I came here, it was easier for me to kind of chill out maybe because I already lost two matches, and now I can really lower my expectations and just focus on improving and on tennis.

"It's easier for me to kind of chill out here. I'm reading. I don't know if it's a good example for the younger generation, but "Memoirs of a Geisha." And "Atlas of the Heart" by Brené Brown."

Swiatek on learning about pressure from Serena

"Everybody has their own path. It's not like you can copy what Serena did, then do the same, and it's going to work.

"I have huge appreciation because it's one of my goals actually to be consistent throughout my whole career, staying Top 10 for a long, long time. She was No. 1 for a long, long time, so it's pretty crazy. For sure I understand it little bit more right now, how much work she has put into it."

Fernandez on her connection with Raducanu:

"I think it's funny because we do run into each other a few times, but we don't talk about New York. I think we both have the same mindset, that we want to think about the present and not about the past.

"We know New York happened. It was so much fun. But we're so focused on the tournament that's happening, our own training, that we're happy to see each other, we're happy that we are both doing well. We just wish the best for each other.

Raducanu on walking back through the gates for the first time since last year:

"When you get out the car here, walking into the gate, the last memory I have of it is, before the final that morning, I felt so sick on the car here. I felt so carsick. I just blamed it on being carsick. But I think I was a bit nervous, too.

"The whole car journey, my head was in my hands. I was, like, 'What's going on?' As soon as I got out of the car, I just promised myself, 'Look, you just fake it, do whatever you can.' It worked well that day."

Raducanu on the pressure of her first title defense:

"I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me. I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up. I'm just taking it one match at a time. Every single player is very capable in this draw. I just focus on what I'm doing, my own trajectory.

"As I said last year, I'm just going to do things my way."

Rybakina on her coach, Stefano Vukov, getting her name tattooed on himself after Wimbledon:

"Well, it was a few years ago in Doha. We played a tournament there. We were just laughing, joking. Me and my sister also there at dinner. At some point he said, 'OK, when you win Wimbledon, or any other Grand Slam, I will make a tattoo.'

"We said, 'No, but you're really going to do it?' He said yes. We actually recorded it. I have this video on Instagram.

"At the end it happened, so he had to do the tattoo."