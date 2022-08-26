The final Grand Slam of the season is around the corner, and major sportswear manufacturers are ready to serve style in New York.

Here's a look at the latest styles from Adidas, Nike, Fila and Asics that this year's WTA players will wear at the 2022 US Open, courtesy of Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog.

Adidas collaborated with young South African designer Thebe Magugu to create expressive outfits that celebrate culture, heritage, diversity and inclusivity. The dominant graphic is an abstract artwork inspired by a woman dancing. The prominent colors of the collection are black, semi pulse lilac, impact yellow and bright orange.

Garbiñe Muguruza will sport the Adidas New York Dress, available in semi pulse lilac and in black/grey/impact yellow. The brand’s classic Y-back design is a 2-in-1 piece as it includes a separate coordinating shortie.

The slim-fitting and stretchy dress is made with a series of recycled materials, containing at least 60% recycled content. Moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology helps players stay dry and concentrated on their game.

What makes this Thebe Magugu collection stand out are gender-neutral styles. The Adidas Unitefit New York Sleeveless Top that American Jessica Pegula models in the above promo image can be worn by both women and men. The high-performance piece features Unitefit technology, created and tested on a spectrum of sizes and genders to provide a comfortable gender-neutral fit with inclusive sizing.

Pegula pairs the unisex top with the Adidas New York 2-in-1 Tight. The 7/8 tight, featuring a side pocket for storage, can be worn underneath or on its own, as the skirt comes separately.

Daria Kasatkina presents another gender-neutral tee, the Adidas Unitefit New York Printed Crew, and pairs it with the solid black adidas Core Gameset Match Skirt.

Nike players will shine under the bright lights of New York in these heritage-inspired styles. The ’80s tennis silhouettes are colored in subtle blue and purple hues with pops of orange.

When it comes to separates, ladies can mix and match three versions of the Nike Fall New York Slam Tank, each featuring vibrant orange accents and the Nike NY Slam Short, whose pleats on the front make it resemble a skirt.

The predominantly navy Nike NY Slam Dress features a pleated skirt, a wide white waistband and light arctic pink mesh sections.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Nike shoe models, like the Vapor Pro and Vapor NXT, have been updated in new colors and will be worn by top WTA players at the US Open.

Fila’s Karolina Pliskova and Shelby Rogers will debut the brand’s collaboration with American designer Brandon Maxwell, while Barbora Krejcikova will wear the latest iteration of the Heritage collection.

The former World No.1 Pliskova showcases the collection’s racerback tank featuring a keyhole cutout at the chest and a red wrap pleated skirt. The Czech is wearing the pink and red version, while the ensemble also exists in navy/green/white.

For warmup, there is a lightweight pink coat with a zip-off bottom, offering a long and a cropped version.

The 21-piece Fila by Brandon Maxwell range also offers an edgy polo -- a classic collared short-sleeve shirt spiced up with an unexpected cutout at the chest. As we can see on Shelby Rogers, the attention-grabbing polo can be paired with an elegant pleated skirt in Fila’s signature navy and archival green.

Barbora Krejcikova and other Fila-sponsored WTA players will sport the newest edition of the brand’s annual Heritage collection. The Grand Slam champion is expected to alternate between two looks: the Heritage Halter Tank in magenta matched with the Heritage Colorblock Skort in magenta/navy, and the Heritage Racerback Tank in buttercup yellow combined with the buttercup yellow/navy version of the same Heritage Colorblock Skort.