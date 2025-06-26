Krejcikova withdraws from Eastbourne due to injury

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the Lexus Eastbourne Open ahead of Friday's quarterfinals due to a right thigh injury. Qualifier Varvara Gracheva advances to the semifinals via walkover.

"I'm very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarterfinal today in Eastbourne as I'm having some soreness in my right thigh," the Czech said in a statement. "I've truly enjoyed my time down here the past week and loved being back on the grass. I wish the tournament team the best for the final few days and I look forward to returning to see all the wonderful fans here next year."

Krejcikova had battled through a pair of three-setters against two British wild cards, saving match points in both, to reach the last eight. She fended off two in the first round to defeat Harriet Dart 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5 in 2 hours and 40 minutes, and three in the second round to defeat Jodie Burrage 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3) in 2 hours and 26 minutes. Krejcikova was the first player to win from match point down in consecutive rounds in a WTA main draw since Elise Mertens at the 2023 US Open. Mertens saved three match points in her first round against Mirjam Bjorklund, and two in her second round against Danielle Collins.

Krejcikova is due to open her Wimbledon title defense on Centre Court next Tuesday.

No. 111-ranked Gracheva advances to her first tour-level semifinal since reaching the 2023 Austin final. She will face either Dayana Yastremska or fellow qualifier Alexandra Eala there.