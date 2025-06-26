previews

Your Wimbledon IQ is on the line. Take the quiz

1m read 26 Jun 2025 38m ago
Coco Gauff
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary Generated By AI

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova makes her final bow, Coco Gauff returns where it all began, and Barbora Krejcikova opens Centre Court as defending champ. How deep does your Wimbledon knowledge run?

highlights

Paolini stays perfect against Haddad Maia to make Bad Homburg semis

02:29
Jasmine Paolini, Bad Homburg 2025

The grass-court season is wrapping up, and the final stop is the most iconic of them all: Wimbledon. As the oldest tennis tournament in the world prepares for its 138th edition, 128 players are set to chase history -- and a £3 million winner’s check -- on the lawns of SW19.

Barbora Krejcikova returns as defending champion after a fairytale run in 2024, while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is still chasing her first Slam title off hard courts. Coco Gauff, now a two-time major winner, is back where her rise began in 2019 -- but has never reached the quarters here. Madison Keys, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova add even more Grand Slam flair to the mix.

Think you’re up to speed? Test your Wimbledon IQ with our quiz and see how well you know the facts, figures and players heading into The Championships.

 

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova makes her final bow, Coco Gauff returns where it all began, and Barbora Krejcikova opens Centre Court as defending champ. How deep does your Wimbledon knowledge run?

highlights

Paolini stays perfect against Haddad Maia to make Bad Homburg semis

02:29
Jasmine Paolini, Bad Homburg 2025

More To Explore

View All View All News
previews
Coco Gauff

Your Wimbledon IQ is on the line. Take the quiz

1m read
38m ago
WTA Legends

Power of Women’s Sports Summit spotlights global push for equity and investment

2m read
48m ago
Power of Women’s Sports Summit

Krejcikova withdraws from Eastbourne due to injury

1m read
3h ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Eastbourne 2025
previews

The keys to Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon championship bid

3m read
35m ago
Aryna Sabalenka