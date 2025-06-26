Your Wimbledon IQ is on the line. Take the quiz

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova makes her final bow, Coco Gauff returns where it all began, and Barbora Krejcikova opens Centre Court as defending champ. How deep does your Wimbledon knowledge run?

The grass-court season is wrapping up, and the final stop is the most iconic of them all: Wimbledon. As the oldest tennis tournament in the world prepares for its 138th edition, 128 players are set to chase history -- and a £3 million winner’s check -- on the lawns of SW19.

Barbora Krejcikova returns as defending champion after a fairytale run in 2024, while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is still chasing her first Slam title off hard courts. Coco Gauff, now a two-time major winner, is back where her rise began in 2019 -- but has never reached the quarters here. Madison Keys, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova add even more Grand Slam flair to the mix.

Think you’re up to speed? Test your Wimbledon IQ with our quiz and see how well you know the facts, figures and players heading into The Championships.