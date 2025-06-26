Power of Women’s Sports Summit spotlights global push for equity and investment

From Billie Jean King to Malala Yousafzai, the Power of Women’s Sports Summit brought together global leaders pushing to redefine opportunity, ownership and equity across sport.

The second annual Power of Women’s Sports Summit, presented by e.l.f. Beauty on June 24 in London, spotlighted how women’s sports are driving innovation, inclusion and long-term economic growth.

The summit, produced by Billie Jean King Enterprises and hosted by CNN International sports anchor Amanda Davies, brought together leaders from the worlds of sport, business and philanthropy.

Those who joined WTA founder King as key participants included prominent benefactor Melinda French Gates, American businesswoman Michele Kang and renowned human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

“The success of women’s sports isn’t theoretical -- it’s happening now,” said Kang, who owns the London City Lionesses football club. “Across football, rugby, tennis and beyond, the results are clear: Investing in women is driving performance, building passionate fanbases and shaping the future of sports.”

BJK Enterprises

French Gates, philanthropist and founder of Pivotal, a group of organizations that work to accelerate social progress, echoed Kang’s sentiments.

“When we invest in women around the world, we unleash a cycle of prosperity that benefits everyone -- families and communities are healthier, and economies thrive,” she said. “It’s time the world stopped seeing women’s potential as a sidenote and recognized it as the main event.”

Among the day’s highlights, Malala and her husband, Asser Malik, announced a new initiative called Recess, which has been two-and-a-half years in the making. Their goal is to foster investment in women’s sports, especially in regions of the world where girls don’t have ready opportunities to play.

Malala explained: “We’re aiming to fundamentally alter ownership in the women’s sports industry, from the field to the owner’s box, while simultaneously seeking to advance gender equity.”

Reflecting the surging popularity of women’s leagues across sports, the event also feature ice hockey’s Kendall Coyne Schofield, Olympic gold medalist for Team USA and captain of the Minnesota Frost, and Jenna Schillaci, former club captain of Tottenham Hotspur football club.

But the trailblazing role that women’s tennis has played for more than half a century was, not surprisingly, a recurring theme of the day.

BJK Enterprises

As well as King, speakers from the tennis family included Portia Archer, CEO of the WTA, Kerstin Lutz, CEO of BJK Cup Limited and Ilana Kloss, chair of BJK Cup Ltd and one of the WTA’s founding members.

“We are proof that progress is not just possible -- it’s already happening,” Kloss said. “From grassroots programs to global finals, we are seeing a powerful shift that is long overdue.”

Pointing to the trophy that bears her name, King added: “This Cup is about more than tennis. It’s about opening doors -- on and off the court and giving girls a vision of themselves they may never have imagined.”