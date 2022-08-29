Here's a running list of how the players ranked in the Top 10 fared on Day 1 at the US Open. No.3 Maria Sakkari was an early winner.

[3] Maria Sakkari (GRE) def. Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-0

Tatjana Maria unleashes on a backhand during her three-set first-round loss to Maria Sakkari. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Last year's semifinalist Maria Sakkari took on a familiar Grand Slam foe in her opener. She had already played Tatjana Maria in two of the year's majors, and both previous matches promised a tight contest third time round. Sakkari had edged Maria 6-4, 7-6(2) in the first round of the Australian Open, the German's first tour-level match since returning from her second maternity leave last August. In the third round of Wimbledon, it was Maria's turn to win 6-3, 7-5 en route to a first-time Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 34.

Indeed, their New York rematch was nip-and-tuck for much of its duration. Slow to get to grips with Maria's slice, Sakkari fell behind 4-1 -- but reeled off five straight games to take the first set, impressively gritting out two multi-deuce tussles from 4-4. But a catastrophic game from the Greek featuring four double faults put her behind in the next set; stellar serving and greater aggression from Maria, who conceded only six points behind her delivery in the second set, levelled the match.

But in the decider, Sakkari got to grips with Maria's wiles by countering them with her own. She headed to net when she got the chance and came up with some magic of her own, including a backhand slice winner down the line and a forehand slice winner reflexed off a full-power return.

Next up for Sakkari will be either Diane Parry or Wang Xiyu, both of whom have been WTA semifinalists this month -- Parry in Granby last week and Wang in Washington.