ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Fort Worth, Texas, will host the 2022 season-ending WTA Finals from Oct. 31-Nov. 7. The year-end finale, featuring the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the Race to the WTA Finals, will be held at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena, with the event thereafter due to return to Shenzhen, China, in cooperation with long-term partner Gemdale.

“The Dickies Arena and the city of Fort Worth has a proven track record of hosting world-class sporting and entertainment events, and we are excited to bring the WTA’s showpiece tournament back to the United States for the first time since 2005,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “This location and venue for the 2022 WTA Finals will provide a fantastic experience for players and fans alike and offer a fitting finale as another exciting season on the Hologic WTA Tour comes to a close.”

Since opening its doors in late 2019, Dickies Arena has hosted top-notch concerts and sporting events, including Paul McCartney, Michael Bublé and KISS as well as the NCAA Men's Basketball first and second Rounds, the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and Bassmaster Classic. The arena continues to bring incredible shows to Fort Worth such as the Eagles, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, George Strait plus many more still to come this year.

Ticketing details for the 2022 WTA Finals will be available soon via Ticketmaster.