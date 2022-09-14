Madison Keys wanted to use this day to make a bigger impact and raise money for communities whose tennis facilities need major improvements.

Madison Keys, founder of the nonprofit organization Kindness Wins, announced that she is using her charity’s fourth annual “Kindness Wins Day” as a fundraising tool to raise money for tennis courts in need of renovations in underserved communities.

“It’s really important to me that kids everywhere have access to well-maintained, playable courts,” Keys said. “Sometimes Mother Nature causes problems and sometimes courts are just neglected, so I really wanted to use Kindness Wins Day this year to raise as much money as possible to help make more good courts available for the sport I love.”

Photo by Kindness Wins

In previous Kindness Wins Days, Keys, her tennis colleagues and followers have rallied together to flood social media with positive messages, encouraging the public to do the same and emphasize the importance of kindness.

This year, the American wanted to use the day to make a bigger impact and raise money for communities whose tennis facilities need major improvements.

“We’ve already had so many people reach out about their facilities needing help - in big and small communities and even schools -- so I’m really excited to play a small role in bringing some kindness to their courts,” Keys said.

Kindness Wins Day will be raising funds through Instagram (@KindnessWinsFoundation) and on kindnesswinsday.org.