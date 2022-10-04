MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- Hologic, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan will ring the Nasdaq opening bell Tuesday to mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the 16th time that Hologic (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative medical technology company and the pioneer of 3D mammography, will ring the bell to raise awareness for breast cancer.

MacMillan will be joined by Hologic employees and members of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), including tennis legend and breast cancer survivor Martina Navratilova and WTA President Micky Lawler, as part of a multi-year partnership between Hologic and the WTA to champion women’s health and equality.

“I’m honored to stand alongside the women of the WTA in recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month as we continue to underscore the importance of preventive care and annual mammography screening,” MacMillan said. “Our recently released findings from the second year of the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index highlight the unfortunate reality that more than 2 billion women worldwide weren’t tested for any type of cancer, including breast cancer, in the past 12 months, making the work we do to increase awareness even more important.”

The Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, one of the world’s largest studies on women’s well-being, examines critical markers for health by country and territory, and over time. It identifies barriers to preventive care for women and provides a framework for governments, business leaders, nonprofit organizations, scholars and others to achieve progress.

“As a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram, I know firsthand how important breast cancer screening is,” said Navratilova. “While progress has been made, Hologic’s research shows that far too many women are not getting the screenings they deserve. I’m proud to stand with Hologic this Breast Cancer Awareness Month and share my story in hopes of encouraging other women to schedule their mammograms and prioritize their health.”

The bell ringing is one of many activities that Hologic and the WTA have used to spread the message of prevention, early detection, and treatment since the groundbreaking partnership began in March of this year. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the two organizations will continue to bring much-needed attention to the critical issue of women’s health at tournaments, special events and through continued public campaigns.