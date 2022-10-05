American Shelby Rogers presented the U.S. para ice hockey team with the gold medals and championship trophy at the 2022 International Para Hockey Cup in Ostrava.

One of Team USA's finest tennis players met Team USA this week in Ostrava: American Shelby Rogers took time out of her preparations for the Agel Open to present the U.S. para ice hockey team with some championship hardware.

The Americans were 4-0 winners against Canada in the gold-medal match of the 2022 International Para Hockey Cup, which took place at RT Torax Arena in Ostrava from Sept. 24-30. The Americans are ranked No.1 in the world in para ice hockey and are also the reigning world champions. Rogers presented Team USA with its gold medals and also got to meet with the players and team as she handed off the cup.

"What a game! Congratulations Team USA! It was an absolute honor to witness your performance and present your gold medals! 10/10 would recommend watching their games," she wrote on Instagram.

It was an on-brand outing for the world No. 35, who's a well-documented ice hockey fan and a vocal supporter of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL, and also has represented her country with pride.

She's played six ties in her career for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team, and was an integral part of the U.S. squad that won the Billie Jean King Cup in 2017.

Rogers will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, fresh off the title in Tallinn last week, in the first round of the WTA 500 event on Wednesday.