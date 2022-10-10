Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos join reigning WTA Finals champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles draw, along with Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur who qualified in singles.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have secured their qualification for the 2022 WTA Finals.

The pairing will be making their debut as a team at the season-ending tournament, which is being held in Fort Worth, Texas, this year at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena.

Dabrowski and Olmos join reigning WTA Finals champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles draw, along with Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur who qualified in singles in September.

Dabrowski and Olmos have won two titles this season, at the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open and the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, and appeared in the final at the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. They also reached the semifinals at a further four tournaments to earn their qualification, at two additional WTA 1000 level events at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Toronto), along with the bett1open (Berlin) and Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose).

Both players have appeared at the WTA Finals before, with 2022 marking Dabrowski’s fourth appearance. She contested the event three previous times with Xu Yifan. Olmos made her debut at the WTA Finals in 2021 with Sharon Fichman.

Six qualification places now remain in doubles for the WTA Finals, with eight teams in contention fighting to secure their attendance in Fort Worth. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko lead the pack and sit at No.3 on the Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard, with Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens less than 100 points behind them at No.4.

In singles, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff sit at No.3 and No.4, respectively, with both in action this week at the San Diego Open. Daria Kasatkina moved up one place to No.6 following her Round of 16 result at the AGEL Open in Ostrava, while Kudermetova rises to No.9 to sit just outside the qualification places having reached the semifinals at the Jasmin Open Monastir.

The 2022 WTA Finals features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

