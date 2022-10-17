Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Singles

Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur

Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff

Wednesday: No.5 Sakkari | No.6 Garcia

Thursday: No.7 Sabalenka | No.8 Kasatkina

Doubles

Monday: No.1 Krejcikova and Siniakova | No.2 Dabrowski and Olmos

Tuesday: No.3 Pegula and Gauff | No.4 Mertens and Kudermetova

Wednesday: No.5 Kichenok and No.6 Ostapenko

Thursday: No.7 Yang and Xu | No.8 Schuurs and Krawczyk

Season at a glimpse

Neither Gabriela Dabrowski nor Giuliana Olmos are strangers to the WTA Finals, but this year marks their first appearance together.

Before 2022, Dabrowski and Olmos had played alongside each other only once, though that one-off semifinal run at Miami 2021 signaled promise.

This season, they became a regular team after both of their 2021 partners (Luisa Stefani and Sharon Fichman) were sidelined by injury. After overcoming a rough start in which they lost five of their first six matches, the Canadian-Mexican duo thrived.

A semifinal showing at Indian Wells marked the start of their turnaround, and since then, Dabrowski and Olmos have showcased impressive consistency. Their results include:

Two titles, in Madrid and Tokyo

Runner-up showing in Rome

Four semifinals appearances

Three additional quarterfinal appearances, including the US Open

Photo by WTA

Notable stats

Olmos cracked the Top 10 for the first time following the US Open, becoming the first ever Mexican to be ranked inside the WTA Top 10 in either singles or doubles.

Champions Corner: How Dabrowski and Olmos ran through the Madrid field